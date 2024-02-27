Sanborns offers great discounts on high-quality products in both its physical and online stores, and provides its customers with access to a wide range of items, from electronics and household products to clothing, furniture, pharmaceuticals, beauty, books, music, Apple products, toys, sporting goods, cell phones and cutting-edge technology, among other consumer goods.

On this occasion, Sanborns surprises its customers with a spectacular offer on watches from recognized brands, this by placing discounts of up to 70% on luxury brands such as Armani, Fossil, Casio, Bulova and more.

Whether you're looking for a watch for yourself or as a gift, the department store owned by Carlos Slim offers elegant watches for both women and men, fashion pieces that reflect style and distinction, with such irresistible discounts, so you don't miss the opportunity to buy luxury items with a great sale.

Skechers SR1140 Watch

⦿ Price: $419

⦿ Modern design and grandpoint platform.

⦿ Black polyurethane strap.

⦿ Hermeticity of 5 atm.

Armani Exchange AX7105 Men's Watch

⦿ Price: $2,834

⦿ Black silicone strap and black face.

⦿ Water resistance of 50 meters.

⦿ Date and 3-hand functions.

Tommy Caballero Watch 1710477

⦿ Price: $2,924

⦿ Stainless steel bracelet and case.

⦿ Multifunction with casual style.

⦿ Water resistance of 50 meters.

Casio MTP-VD01SG-9BVCF Silver Men's Watch

⦿ Price: $1,184

⦿ Elegant model ideal for formal occasions.

⦿ Stainless steel band and case.

⦿ Water resistance of 50 meters.

Fossil ES2811 Ladies Watch

⦿ Price: $2,789

⦿ Rose gold steel extendable and rose gold dial.

⦿ Water resistance of 100 meters.

⦿ 3-hand and stopwatch functions.

Bulova Women's Watch 98P222 Marc Anthony Marine Star

⦿ Price: $10,125

⦿ Marc Anthony Marine Star Collection.

⦿ White ceramic case and bracelets.

⦿ Water resistance up to 100 meters.