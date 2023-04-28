Mexico.- If you live in a capital city, it is highly likely that you have ever visited a shopping mall, places where there are usually companies such as sanbornswhich recently accepted a sad reality about its branches.

It was the own sanborns that posted on his TikTok account ‘@solosanborns’ the peculiar actionwe challenge you to give us a like on our social networks if you have ever done so in one of the stores.

It’s about people who aren’t actually customers come in just to use the restrooms and then leave. Without buying.

Without a doubt, this is not exclusive to the company, it is common in large squares where there are not so many bathrooms, or they are not in the best conditions. At the end of the day, these large chains usually have large facilities.

Have you entered a Sanborns just to use the bathroom?

Sanborn’s History

Sanborns is a chain of department stores and restaurants from Mexico.. It was founded in 1903 by Walter Sanborn, an American who settled in Mexico City and began selling products imported from the United States.

In 1919, it was acquired by a Mexican family, Chedraui, who began to expand the business and add new products. During the 1920s it became a popular place for the inhabitants of the capital, offering a wide variety of products and services, from books to chocolates and perfumes.

In the 1930s, Sanborns began to diversify its offer and opened its first restaurant, which quickly became a meeting place for artists, writers and intellectuals of the time. The Sanborns restaurant chain expanded rapidly, and currently has more than 200 branches throughout Mexico.

In 1946, it became a public company and began trading on the Mexican Stock Exchange. In the decades that followed, the company continued to grow and acquire new brands, such as Sears Mexico and Mixup, a chain of music and entertainment stores.