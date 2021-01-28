Roses left as a tribute to the deceased in a cemetery. MARIO ANZUONI / Reuters

After staying in the hospital, Valle-Inclán wrote his poem Sanatorium rose. It is a surrealist sonnet, written with the tone of the time, although not because of its modernist condition it loses its authenticity, but quite the opposite, that is, it is related to the Spanish literary tradition.

In this poem, Valle-Inclán envelops us in the sensory environment of a sanatorium and transports us to the hallucinated unconsciousness of a delusional patient. He achieves this with words that, when related to each other, attack the ear with their melody, transmitting the light, the smell, the “cubist, futuristic and strident” sensation of a sanatorium. It is a definitive poem with which one of the most original evening programs of all times was opened. We talked about the radio program hosted by José Luis Moreno-Ruiz from RNE and its name was the same as the sonnet. It was the eighties. It could not be otherwise.

Sanatorium rose It was a tailor-made program for all those people who could not get to sleep and who, needing to hear curious things, allowed themselves to be fooled by a tremendous storyteller. Without going any further, thanks to that program we learned that anosognosia is a word of Greek origin that gives name to a symptom as asymptomatic as the lack of awareness of a disease can be.

The term anosognosia was first used in 1914 by the French-Polish neurologist Joseph Babinski when he introduced two hemiplegic patients who were unaware of it to the Paris Neurological Society. José Luis Moreno-Ruiz told us sinister cases of anosognosia, such as those of the patient who asked the nurse to remove the tray and that, with the tray, they also took his arm, thinking that that arm was not his. Neurological literature crossed with mythology, and counted with the grammar of the retranca, made that program a space where insomnia found its place. Programs like this are no longer made.

Like Valle-Inclán’s sonnet, the program had been created to dazzle the night of insomniacs, the wakefulness of all those people who fill in the cracks in the scientific method by twisting the reality of the world.

A few days ago, José Luis Moreno-Ruiz left us forever. His death coincided in space and time with the fireball that crossed the Madrid night, flying over the city at a speed of 126,000 kilometers per hour. The rock, coming from an asteroid, impacted in the atmosphere and became extinct near Vallecas. For those of us who followed Moreno-Ruiz’s program, it is not difficult to imagine that there is a content relationship between both events, between the fireball that crossed the night of Madrid and the death of the radio host who told us things from the hallucinated consciousness of a study bathed in aquarium light.

It was reality concentrated in a voice that spoke to you of high-flow priapism as well as the phantom limb that itches once amputated. Despite the fact that it was a disruptive program, Moreno-Ruiz did it without losing the verve of the traditional tradition. Like Valle-Inclán’s sonnet, the program had been created to dazzle the night of insomniacs, the wakefulness of all those people who fill in the cracks in the scientific method by twisting the reality of the world. For José Luis Moreno-Ruiz, physics was mathematics in colors, and mathematics was the poetry with which the universe speaks to us in its language of numbers. If José Luis Moreno-Ruiz achieved something, it was to simply tell us the complexity of the matter and, with it, with his game, reconcile us with sleep.

The stone ax is a section where Montero Glez, with a will to prose, he exercises his particular siege to scientific reality to show that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter