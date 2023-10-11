Sanad Group, a global leader in aerospace engineering and financing solutions wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, received the “Best Global Provider in Performance Development” award during the “Rolls-Royce Global Civil Aviation Supplier Conference 2023”, which was held at Silverstone in United kingdom.

Rolls-Royce, the world’s leading aerospace technology company, presents this award annually, in recognition of the exceptional work and performance of suppliers and service providers within its extensive supply chain, which includes more than 18,000 suppliers around the world.

The annual Rolls-Royce Global Civil Aviation Supplier Awards aim to honor the outstanding performance and contributions made by suppliers and partners of Rolls-Royce, the world’s leading aircraft engine manufacturer.

This award represents a global testimony to Sanad’s engineering excellence and its unwavering commitment to quality, and highlights the outstanding performance of its employees, their dedication to continuous development of operations, cost optimization, and the relentless pursuit of quality and excellence.

Mansour Janahi, Managing Director and CEO of Sanad Group, expressed his pride in this well-deserved global certification by Sanad, and said: “Sanad’s receipt of the Best Global Supplier in Performance Development award from Rolls-Royce represents a testament to our unwavering commitment to engineering excellence and providing innovative solutions.” For the aircraft engine maintenance sector. Our efforts are not only limited to continuously improving our operations, but also focus on developing the performance of our team and supporting every Sanad employee to achieve the highest levels of exceptional performance, which represents the driving force that enhances our continued success in the aviation sector.”

Sanad’s unique position as the only independent and accredited Rolls-Royce center in the world for maintenance, repair and overhaul of Trent 700 engines played a fundamental role in this success, as Sanad is distinguished among the four exclusive global centers accredited for maintenance and repair. And overhaul of Rolls-Royce engines, by providing comprehensive engine repair and inspection services.

Since the start of its strategic partnership with Rolls-Royce in 2013, Sanad has achieved a significant increase in the number of Trent 700 engines it maintains, bringing the annual growth rate in the number of these engines to 42% on an annual basis.

Over the past five years, Sanad has introduced 150 engines of this model, confirming its exceptional performance. Sanad also aspires in the future to maintain more than 350 engines by the year 2028. Its long-term contract with Rolls-Royce extends to the year 2031, which indicates the confidence that Sanad enjoys with the major global aircraft engine manufacturers.

On the other hand, the award that Sanad received is an unprecedented achievement, as it is the first time that Rolls-Royce has presented this honor to a company in the Middle East and North Africa region, which indicates the significant growth and remarkable transformation that Sanad has achieved. Its unique position within the global Rolls-Royce network. The credit for this exceptional achievement is due to the efforts of Sanad’s team of specialists and technicians, which includes many UAE nationals who hold distinguished technical jobs, in addition to Sanad’s constant focus on promoting diversity and gender equality in its workforce.

It is worth noting that Sanad’s partnership with Rolls-Royce has extended beyond the borders of the UAE, as the Emirati company now works as a major supplier of Trent 700 engine services to airlines around the world. Sanad also strengthened its distinguished role as a strategic supplier to Rolls-Royce thanks to the major deal signed in 2019, which amounted to $6.5 billion.

Rolls-Royce’s strong global supply chain maintains its performance thanks to significant annual spend of more than £7 billion on suppliers.

The company’s significant investments and proactive approach contribute to developing the flexibility and efficiency of Rolls-Royce’s complex global supply network, and support its collaborative partnerships with important suppliers such as Sanad, which aim to raise the level of operational performance of Rolls-Royce operations.

It is worth noting that Sanad’s receipt of this prestigious award from Rolls-Royce represents a historical milestone in the history of the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa region in the field of aviation, and is in line with the country’s strategic vision in consolidating its position as a global aviation center. The award also confirms the The important role that Sanad plays in the Rolls-Royce supplier network, and its main contribution to supporting airlines around the world.