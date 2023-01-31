The Al Nahda Women’s Association in Dubai, represented by the Al Nahda Arts Center, is organizing the “Sanad” initiative, which is an initiative concerned with empowering women with limited incomes and providing them with a profession that will help them in living conditions. A suitable job, in order to raise the standard of living by creating a small craft project, investing time in developing skills, and the training fields offered in the program were chosen to suit the target group in terms of being housewives.

To join the training program, the center stipulated that the applicant be a woman with limited income, with priority given to female citizens.

The program offers a group of trainers, and it lasts for six months, in five proposed areas: “Comprehensive Sewing”, which is a qualifying program in sewing from A to Z, “Brightness of Beauty”, which is a training program in the manufacture of cosmetics and smokes, and “You are the most beautiful”, which is a training program In the art of applying make-up with a scientific basis, “Laqmet Haniyeh”, which is a training program in cooking from international cuisines, side and main dishes, and desserts, and “Fine Arts”, which is a training program in various artistic crafts.

The Director-General of the Dubai Women’s Association, Dr. Fatima Al-Falasi, said that the association is keen, when launching its initiatives, to provide service to the family and achieve what would contribute to achieving happiness for them, and the sustainable development goals are an agenda for action, including the entire community to develop strategies that enhance Quality of life in a sustainable approach, with a focus on the economic and societal challenges facing low-income people in order to achieve a quality of life. The UAE has included these goals in its 10 principles at the heart of its future vision and aspirations and made them an essential part of its agenda for the next fifty years.