From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

Turin and Fiorentina rise to fifty, but from now on they will have to go in pursuit of Monza in the race for eighth place. It’s a draw that doesn’t hurt either of them, but in the same way both are of little use in terms of standings: however, the distances remain very close (two points) and the race involving Monza, Toro, Fiorentina and Bologna towards the he eighth place in Serie A will only end with the championship photo finish. At the start of the second half, Jovic had deluded the Italian, then the one-on-one from Sanabria arrived which made Juric rejoice. It is a fair equal.

Sanabria is there — The surprise on Saturday materializes in the eleven: after the morning consultation, Juric decides not to give up on Sanabria, protagonist of a recovery in record time after the fatigue of his adductors in the final in Verona. There is also Karamoh, almost in line (and paired) with Tonny, behind them Vlasic acts as a pure playmaker. In Fiorentina designed by Italiano there is only one veteran, Igor, from the night of the Conference in Basel: ten changes out of eleven, starting with Cerofolini in attack. In the direction of the former Mandragora and, speaking of ex, there is also Sottil top left in the 4-2-3-1 of Italiano. The first half passes with a few jolts and a single shot on target: it’s that of Rodriguez (22′) who finds the right ball on the wrong foot (the right). In the arms of Cerofolini. A lot of balance, light possession in favor of Toro (56%), and some thrills, one in each half for the two goalkeepers. The first procured, at the start, by Vlasic, with a powerful but wide shot. The second bears Sottil’s signature, midway through the first half, in an attempted lob-cross that bypasses both Milinkovic and the crossbar. See also Naples, the regret of the lost points and the push of Spalletti

NOW JOVIC — At the start of the second half, Italiano plays the Jovic card (entered in place of Sottil). And he is immediately rewarded because the Serbian himself, after three minutes, ignites the challenge by bringing Fiorentina forward: a cross from Kouame, Schuurs and Djidji completely miss Jovic’s marking and Viola puts a wheel in front. At the hour of play Juric runs for cover with a triple substitution: inside Miranchuk (for Karamoh), Aina (for Singo) and Lazaro (for Rodriguez).

TONNY GOES 12 — Toro’s music changes, and after seven minutes Juric equalizes with Sanabria’s twelfth league goal: Buongiorno’s low cross from the left (assist), the Paraguayan anticipates Igor and puts a precise left into the corner. In his career, he has never scored so much in a European championship. In the final, Toro tries to break centrally with Pellegri’s strength, while Fiorentina leans on Brekalo’s initiatives. Neither of them have a three-pointer, and the curtain falls on the score one to one. See also Bertoni: "Fiorentina, how beautiful you are. And the credit goes to the Italian because..."

May 21, 2023 (change May 21, 2023 | 19:11)

