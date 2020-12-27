By marrying Sana Khan, her husband Maulana Anas Saeed has also come into the lime light of the media. After Sana’s life, he became active on social media. Her first post was after her marriage to Sana. Now a picture of him on his Instagram account is attention-grabbing. Along with this, Anas has also written an inspirational message.

Anas did a learning caption

Anas and Sana recently went to Kashmir for a honeymoon. This picture is from there only. The photo is clicked by Sana. With this is the caption, Look at someone’s crime or evil, then put a curtain on your eyes, pray for their Islam. Put a curtain on the sins of the people in the world so that Allah will put you on the crime in the doom. Amen. Anas has a comment on this post from Anas, of course.





People troll as a mismatched couple

People are also trolling Sana Khan on social media after leaving showbiz to marry Mufti. On this, his husband Anas had said, People still ask me how did Heroine get married to you. This reflects their thinking. At the same time, Sana Khan said that she has prayed for many years to get a husband like Anas.

Maulana Anas said for the first time on marriage to Sana Khan- People ask, how did Heroine marry you?