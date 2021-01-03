After leaving Bollywood, Sana Khan Syed has been in the headlines ever since she married Anas Syed in a private ceremony last year. Sana and her husband Anas are getting a lot of love and appreciation on social media. Sana Khan was constantly sharing pictures of her wedding on social media, but now her husband Anas has also shared an unseen picture of the wedding.

Anas shared this unseen picture of the wedding day and wrote its caption, “The most beautiful wife is not the one who suits you, but the one who brings you closer to heaven. Allah has decided to do a lot.” In this picture, Sana and Anas are walking back towards the camera. Sana is wearing a red lehenga while Anas wore a white kurta-pajama.

See here unseen picture of Sana and Anas-

Shared this video

Earlier, Sana Khan shared a video with her husband, in which she was seen studying the Aatul Kursi. While sharing this video, Sana wrote, ‘Ayatul Kursi … save you from evil eyes, don’t forget to speak it before going out of the house and after every namaz. Whenever you come out of your home for work, definitely say this Surah ..

Watch Sana Khan’s video here

Because of this, left the industry

On leaving the industry, Sana Khan said that many people asked her why she felt that she was in the wrong profession in such a long time. He said, “A lot of things immediately realize you. You get so much glamor and name that, either you don’t see anything or you can’t take a decision. In my case there was a question of subsistence of life. I was important to earn. The lockdown helped me to feel and I took this step. It is not my only purpose to do the work. I am thankful for what the industry has given me, but I felt that I did not want to join them Gone. “

