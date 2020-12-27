Sana Khan, who was a Bollywood actress, surprised everyone by announcing on social media on October 8 that she was leaving the entertainment world forever. Sana had stated the reason behind this and said that she wants to follow the path of Allah, so she has decided to leave the entertainment industry. After this, Sana surprised everyone by marrying Mufti Anas Sayyed of Surat. Pictures and videos of Sana’s Nikah went viral like a fire on social media.

After this, Anas and Sana went to Kashmir for honeymoon, whose pictures also became very viral. Because of these pictures, Sana and Anas also faced trolling. Now Anas has given a befitting reply to those who criticized Sana for marrying him through a social media post.

Anas shared a picture clicked by Sana on Kashmir honeymoon, writing, “Look at someone’s sin or evil, put a veil on your eyes, pray for their Islam, put a curtain on the sins of people in the world so Let Allah commit the crime in your doom. Amen. “

Earlier too, Anas had said in an interview that people are telling him maliciously that he forced Sana to quit acting and then married him, but according to Anas, he made Sana to do so Did not say and only people with very small thoughts can say such a thing.