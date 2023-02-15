Three sold outs from February 5 to March 19: if in this 2023 Inzaghi’s team has so far been having a few too many ups and downs in the league, his fans never let them down. And so, after the sell-out against Milan (75,584 spectators for a proceeds of 5,832,142 euros, second all time in Serie A for the Nerazzurri club), there will not be an empty seat at San Siro nor for Inter-Porto on Wednesday (capacity reduced to below 75,000 by UEFA) nor for Inter-Juventus on 19 March. For the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, there are very few tickets left scattered here and there in the stadium and the glance will be impressive. However, the absolute collection record in Italy, established yesterday by Milan against Tottenham, will not be broken, the 9,133,842 euros destined to remain up there at the top of the standings for a while. Reason? Milan hadn’t reached the knockout stages of the Champions League for a few years, to be precise since 2013-14, and the great “hunger” of the Rossoneri people to attend a long-awaited match, moreover against an opponent like Conte’s Tottenham, led to “burn” even tickets at very high prices well in advance (an emblematic example: those of the third ring were sold at 99 euros each…). Inter, who also reached the round of 16 last year, have a less… attractive opponent and above all the first leg of the round of 16 for Lautaro and his companions is part of a triptych of eagerly awaited matches such as the derby of 5 February and the Italian derby in the league on 19 March.