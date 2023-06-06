Forty-three thousand tickets sold in seven hours. San Siro, specially opened by Inter to allow Nerazzurri fans who are not going to Istanbul to watch the Champions League final together on the big screen, is already sold out on Saturday. The vivaticket site, which managed the sale of the coupons, had a virtual queue of at least an hour all day today. The sale of tickets for the Meazza was opened this morning at 10 and for a few hours there was the pre-emption reserved for season-ticket holders and Inter Club members. From 16 the free sale began until seats were sold out, which happened shortly after 17.