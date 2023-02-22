Over 75,000 present with the two fans who arrived together, singing the name of José Mourinho who won the Champions League with both clubs in the metro. Breathtaking choreography. In the grandstand Ceferin and Gravina

Show at San Siro. Even before kick-off. It was clear from the eve that the atmosphere at the Meazza would be suggestive and so it was. The team was welcomed on the pitch by the roar of the people (chants for everyone, especially for Dimarco, Calhanoglu and Lukaku…), but also when the bus entered the avenue of the stadium, before slipping into the garage, it found two wings of crowd, with applause, flags in the wind and enthusiasm skyrocketing. Over 75,000 spectators in the stands and super takings for the viale della Liberazione club. The Inter-Barcelona record from 2019 still stands, but the Nerazzurri cashier can still smile.

CHOREOGRAPHY — Before the kick-off the entire facility was involved in the choreography. Not only the North curve, but all three rings, except for the third blue reserved for Porto fans (4,361 present and very noisy). The ultras of the North unrolled a banner that read “Love is a fixed beacon above the storm”. Then the drawing of a lighthouse that casts a beam of light on the club’s symbol. The rest of the Meazza is all colored with Nerazzurri cards. The scream at the end of the Champions League music was impressive. See also Inter crazy about Inzaghi: here is the plan to renew until 2025

TWINNING BY MOU — The climate between the supporters of the two teams was anything but tense: the Portuguese and the Nerazzurri arrived at the metro together praising José Mourinho, a former coach and winner of the Champions League with both clubs. Choirs for the Special One had also been in the center in the afternoon. In the gallery, among others, the president of UEFA Ceferin and that of the FIGC Gravina.

February 22, 2023

