Milan new capital of European football. Inter and Milan are ahead of Real Madrid (penalized however by the closure of the Bernabeu), Bayern, Borussia with its “yellow wall”, let’s not talk about PSG. Almost four million spectators at the stadium for the Nerazzurri and Rossoneri in the 2022-23 season. All inclusive means: championship, Champions League, Italian Cup, Super Cup. An incredible figure. Only London and Manchester scored more. But in the British capital there were seven clubs in the Premier League, any comparison impossible. And Manchester offers Guardiola’s City and United who have a large and loyal audience, even if the real difference is made by the FA Cup and the League Cup (which for the two clubs have more spectators than the Champions League). But that something is happening in Italy can also be understood from Roma’s sixth-place finish, which is always packed out. There is a desire for football, who knows if we also had modern facilities. See also Dionisi: "I would not have believed 9 points with Juve, Milan and Inter Milan."

BARCELONA SUPER — These are figures that come from the UEFA report on the 2022-23 season. This year there are two reports. This is the first, it is entitled “The European Club Talent and Competition Landscape”, it offers a look at the stadiums, transfer market and squads of the European teams. The second episode dedicated to more strictly financial issues will arrive in a few months. The data that emerges during the derby week is the performance of the two clubs. In the overall ranking, after United (2.5 million) and Barcelona (2.3), the only clubs to surpass the two million mark, there are Inter (1.97) and Milan (1.86). Minimum difference between the two, 115 thousand in favor of the Nerazzurri. In fifth place are City (1.8), then Roma (1.78). Closing out the “Top 10” are Bayern, Borussia, Real Madrid and West Ham. The table still speaks English: Tottenham, Arsenal, the surprising Celtic and Marseille, so Liverpool is 15th. See also F1 | Alonso: "Ready to seize opportunities. I'm still fast"

RED-BLACK-BLUE — Returning to the two Milanese teams: Inter prevails in the championship and Italian Cup, Milan attracts more spectators in the Champions League. Let’s go to detail. Serie A: Inter (1.379 million), Milan (1.364). National cups: Inter (165 thousand), Milan (58 thousand). Champions: Milan (435 thousand), Inter (428 thousand). In the national championships ranking, Barcelona is ahead with almost 1.6 million. The Catalans are also record holders in the Champions League with 584 thousand. National cups: with 660 thousand spectators United beats everyone. These are the absolute figures. In Germany, for example, the championship has four fewer matchdays: the average of Borussia (81 thousand) and Bayern (75 thousand) is higher than that of Inter (72.6) and Milan (71.9). But those in Milan are still spectacular figures.

CHAMPIONSHIPS — The aggregate data of the championships is not as exciting. He dominates the Premier League with 15.3 million and there was no doubt. In second place is the Bundesliga which reaches 13.2 million thanks also to the high percentage of full stadiums. Then the La Liga which, with 11.2 million, is slightly ahead of Serie A. France is second with 9 million. The good news is that since post-Covid we have been the ones with the highest growth: +17%. See also Inter-Naples reopens the fight for the Scudetto... and the protest against DAZN

TOO MANY LOANS — We have also returned to pre-pandemic levels in the market: 7.2 billion for purchases and 7.9 for sales (in 2021 we were at 3.9). We are not among the clubs that spend the most, impossible, Chelsea is in charge here. But Atalanta is in the Top 10 for entry (156 million) and fourth for active balance (+87 million). But too many loans: each club has an average of 22.9 loans, all the top leagues have under 10. The reason? Less money to buy.

September 13, 2023 (modified September 13, 2023 | 10.46pm)

