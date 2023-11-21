Another episode of the soap opera linked to the new San Siro. After the restriction placed by the Superintendency and the appeal to the TAR presented by the mayor of Milan Sala, the hearing before the TAR was officially postponed today. Reason? The section of the Regional Administrative Court that had been designated believes that the appeal falls under the jurisdiction of another section. So it will be up to the president of the TAR to decide and he will be the one to schedule a new hearing soon. When? Probably already at the beginning of December. The State Attorney’s Office opposed the appeal presented by the mayor of Milan, raising an objection of inadmissibility.