Each December 31Madrid becomes the scene of the most crowded race in Spain: the San Silvestre Vallecana. This event, recognized as one of the few tests of 10 kilometers in the world with the distinction of IAAF Gold Race Running Labelcombines the passion for sport with the festive spirit, offering a unique way to say goodbye to the year for both runners and spectators.

In this test, sport and fun are in perfect harmony. With a 10-kilometer route, the San Silvestre Vallecana has two categories: a popular edition, where the joy and creativity of the participants reign, many of whom run disguisedproviding an air of party and color; and one international competition which brings together outstanding elite athletes, providing unforgettable moments for athletics fans.

San Silvestre Vallecana schedule

As revealed by the official website of the competition, the start of the race will be from 4:50 p.m. in several successive waves and will be located in the Concha Espina street corner Plaza Sagrados Corazones. While the goal It is located near the Vallecas Stadium, in the Candilejas street.

16.50: Handbike and athletics chairs.

17.00: Runners with an accredited record under 50 minutes (< 50 minutes). The maximum number of runners in this start will be 8,000

17.15: Runners with an accredited record between 50 and 60 minutes (< 52 minutes and < 60 minutes). The maximum number of runners in this start will be 8,000

5:35 p.m., 5:55 p.m. and 6:20 p.m.: Runners without an accredited record or over 60 minutes. The runner will choose the departure time when formalizing their registration. The maximum number of runners in each of these exits will be 8000

Tour of the San Silvestre Vallecana 2024

As revealed by the website, the route runs through: «Concha Espina (Plaza Sagrados Corazones), Serrano, Argentine Republic, Serrano, Puerta de Alcalá, Alcalá (opposite direction to traffic), Plaza de Cibeles (opposite direction to traffic), Paseo del Prado (opposite direction to circulation), Plaza de Cánovas del Castillo / Neptuno (opposite direction to circulation), Paseo del Prado (opposite direction to circulation), Plaza Emperador Carlos V (opposite direction to traffic). circulation), City of Barcelona, ​​Albufera, Sierra del Cadí, Carlos Martín Álvarez, Martínez de la Riva, Candilejas (corner of Tiempos Modernos street)».









Traffic cuts on San Silvestre Vallecana

As stated on the official website of the San SIlvestre Vallecana, “on the occasion of the celebration of the Nationale-Nederlanden San Silvestre Vallecana Popular race and the Nationale-Nederlanden San Silvestre Vallecana International race and in order to guarantee the safety of the participants and of the rest of the public road users, from 10:00 a.m. (approximately) on December 31, 2024, traffic cuts will be recorded on the following affected roads for their journey.

Concha Espina Avenue

Serrano

Plaza de la República Argentina

Independence Square

Alcala

Cibeles Square

Prado Walk

Cánovas del Castillo Square

Emperor Charles V Square

City of Barcelona Avenue

Albufera Avenue

Sierra del Cadí

Carlos Martin Alvarez

Martínez de la Riva

Footlights

Likewise, they revealed that, “due to the preparations and assembly and disassembly work of the start and finish of the aforementioned races”, they are planned other traffic closures.

Concha Espina Street from the Plaza de los Sagrados Corazones to Serrano Street from 3:00 p.m. on December 30th to 11:59 p.m. on December 31st

Side of Paseo de la Castellana heading north between the Joaquin Costa overpass and Hermanos Pinzón street for the placement of the Mobile wardrobe, from December 31 at 6:00 a.m. and until December 31 at 10:00 p.m.

Paseo de la Habana between the corner of Paseo de la Castellana heading north and Calle Hermanos Pinzón from the 31st at 6:00 a.m. and the 31st at 11:00 p.m.

Concha Espina (between Plaza de Lima and Sagrados Corazones) starting at 11:30 a.m. on the 31st

Plaza de los Sagrados Corazones starting at 2:30 p.m. on the 31st

Santo Domingo de Silos, San Juan de Lasalle and Marceliano Santa María streets, between Gutiérrez Solana and Concha Espina Avenue, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on the 31st

Santiago Bernabeu Street from Lateral of Paseo de la Castellana to Paseo de la Habana and Gutierrez de Solana Street between Santiago Bernabeu Street to Paseo de la Habana from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on December 31

Calle Candilejas from Plaza de la Assembly to Payaso Fofó from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on December 31

Payaso Fofó from Candilejas to Arroyo del Olivar street from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on December 31. The right lane of this street between Arroyo del Olivar and Javier de Miguel will be occupied on December 30 at 8:00 a.m. and January 2 at 3:00 p.m. for the assembly of the wardrobe

Serrano Street between Padilla and Marques de Villamejor streets. All lanes. From 3:30 p.m.

Paseo del Prado at the entrance to the Botanical Garden. Lanes uphill from Glorieta de Carlos V. From 3:45 p.m.

Avda. Ciudad de Barcelona between Mitjans and Cerro Negro streets. Downhill lanes towards Puente de Vallecas. From 4:00 p.m.

Vallecas Bridge. Bus lane in the direction of Avda. Ciudad de Barcelona towards Avda. Albufera between 08:00 and 22:00 on December 31, 2024

All traffic lanes under the Vallecas Bridge in the direction of Avda Ciudad de Barcelona towards Avda. Albufera for placement of the animation structure between 2:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on December 31, 2024

Finally, the organizing company stated that, during the development of the test, traffic cuts will also affect “the car parks of Sánchez Bustillo (Central district) and Daoiz and Velarde (Retiro district).”