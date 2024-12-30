Valencia celebrates this Monday, December 30, starting at 8 p.m., the traditional Saint Sylvester downtown. The 39th edition of this fun and festive popular race, in which costumes cannot be missing, will also have a solidarity nature.

The Christmas march will allocate the proceeds from the number – one euro – to sports projects for minors of the Soñar Despierto Association and will create a zero line to allocate the proceeds to the minor centers located in the areas affected by the damage of last October 29

The 39th San Silvestre Popular of Valencia will have a first competitive test for 400 runners fighting for victory in the initial 5,000 meters, to which will be added the race for all audiences, with up to 17,000 people registered.

The exit will be located on Xàtiva street, at the intersection with San Vicente Mártir street, while the goal It will be located in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento. The itinerary will run through Guillem de Castro, Blanqueria, Comte de Trénor, Pintor López, Plaza del Temple, Paseo de la Ciutadella, Plaza de Amèrica, Avenida de Navarro Reverter, Plaza de la Porta de la Mar, Calle del Palau de Justícia, Calle de la Pau, Plaza de la Reina and Sant Vicent Màrtir.









Streets blocked by San Silvestre in Valencia

The route of the march will cause traffic problems in the center of the capital of Turia and on the EMT lines. Apps like Moovit They are useful to inform you about the status of public transport and make it easier for you to reach your destination.

The device provides cuts from 5 p.m. on Xàtiva street; at the entrances to the Town Hall square from Periodista Azzati and Russafa; on Colón street from Porta de la Mar; and on Conde de Salvatierra street.

Since the 6:30 p.m.traffic will also be cut off in Plaza de España and Plaza de Sant Agustí. The Petxina and Blanqueries underpasses will also be closed, as well as the Les Arts, Fusta and Real bridges.