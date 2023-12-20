The oldest year-end race in the Region of Murcia, the San Silvestre de Cartagena, is also on its way to becoming the largest of its 42 editions. Participation is already higher than at this point in 2022, when there are still five days left to register. The test, organized by LA VERDAD with the Sports Department of the Cartagena City Council and the collaboration of the Athletics Federation (FAMU) and municipal clubs, was presented this Wednesday with all the details.

Organizers, politicians and officials from the Department of Sports detailed, fundamentally, the developments in the general 5.8 kilometer route. Unlike previous editions, the departure will change from the cruise terminal to Paseo de Alfonso XII. This is in anticipation of the thousands of participants expected, as it is a more spacious place and without the need to place the exit drawers typical of the pandemic.

Immediately after the start, the runners will head to Calle Real to later enter the heart of the historic center of the municipality. As it is a morning day, the forecast is for sunny weather, with daylight and the festive atmosphere that will be felt in shops and hospitality establishments during those hours. Incidentally, the schedule on Sunday, December 31 at 11:30 a.m. will allow everyone to enjoy the hours leading up to New Year's Eve with family.

The race

When is?

On Sunday, December 31 at 11:30 a.m. All categories for minors, starting at 10:00 a.m. and with closed circuits with monitors.

Where can I sign up?

On the LA VERDAD website: 'la Verdad.es/sansilvestrecartagena/2023/inscriptions/'.

How much does it cost?

The bib for the general event costs 8 euros with the shirt and the runner's bag.

Bib collection

On the 29th and 30th at Be Urban Running (Alameda de San Antón, 18) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Also on the 31st, from 09:00 to 10:00 on the Port esplanade, only for the general classification.

Route (5.8 km)

Paseo de Alfonso , Muralla del Mar, General Ordóñez, Cañon, San Miguel, Campos, San Francisco, Duque, Caridad, Serreta, Parque, Santa Florentina, Puertas de Murcia, Mayor and Plaza del Ayuntamiento (goal).

Treats and prizes



Starting at 10:00 a.m., minors of all ages will have the opportunity to participate in their particular San Silvestre with tight routes and closed circuits under the supervision of instructors. There will be trophies and, like every year, prizes for the best costumes. Also boxes of candy provided by Fini, one of the collaborating brands of the test.

Given the dates, it is common to run the Dean in various costumes. It is true that the race retains its competitive nature for those looking for good weather, but the day invites you to a festive, fun and family context to do outdoor sports. The numbers are available until Monday the 25th at 11:59 p.m. at 'la Verdad.es/sansilvestrecartagena/2023/inscriptions/'. And until the 22nd, the option to also obtain a six-month subscription to the newspaper.

There are three days enabled for the collection of numbers. On the 29th and 30th they will be available at the Be Urban Running store (Alameda de San Antón, number 18) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. On the day of the race, only those of the absolute distance will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on the esplanade of the Regatta Club. To collect bibs it will be mandatory to present the holder's ID or official document that proves identity. The price is 1, 4 and 8 euros, depending on the sub-8, sub-14 or general distance, respectively; Includes this edition's t-shirt and runner's bag.

In figures

3,000

participants is the number to surpass in this edition, which is already above last year's forecasts.

130

People including volunteers, Local Police, municipal technicians, firefighters and Civil Protection will ensure the correct development of the test.

«There are already 42 editions of the Decana under its belt and it would not be possible without the support of its sponsors CaixaBank, Universae and Aqua Deus; the collaboration of Be Urban Running, DSM and Marnys; and the thanks of the Port Authority, Berbois, Unafurgo, Fini and CocaCola. We hope to beat last year's record and have more than three thousand participants, which would be a milestone. We will offer photographs, classifications and all the information on our website and printed edition,” explained Carlos López, Business Director of LA VERDAD, in an event attended by municipal representatives, the newspaper and different athletics clubs in the municipality.

On the sidewalk on the Wall



The municipal sports official Patricia Paz also specified the deployment of volunteers and police officers during the tour at “130 people.” They are important pillars for the perfect development of the race and the corresponding traffic cuts for the passage of the participants. In this sense, Paz recalled that the arrival and route to the Sea Wall will be done, as in other races, on the sidewalk. This way it will be safe for athletes and motorists.

No runner without a bib number will be allowed to participate for safety reasons, since in this way they are not covered by the organization's insurance, and therefore, those who do not visibly wear their bib number will be removed from the race. The company of animals is also not allowed, unless they are for medical assistance and with prior authorization from the City Council by sending an email to '[email protected]'.

The organization will provide cloakroom service near the start and collection at the finish line. The deposited garments will be removed upon presentation of the bib number. There are categories from 35 years old and even for those over 70. The trophy presentation is scheduled for approximately one o'clock in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento and with the assistance of political authorities.