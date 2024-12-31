Again December 31 and again thousands of people ready to run the last race of the year: the San Silvestre. Those who have obtained their number for one of these meetings that are held throughout Spain – let us remember that there are many people who are left without it – have been running all their lives, they started at the beginning of the year or they have only recently found in the ‘running‘the well-being they seek.

However, despite the fact that this sport is booming every day, few participants are aware of the possible risks associated with the lack of adequate preparation for this popular test of 10 kilometers. As indicated by personal trainer Iñaky García, individualization when preparing for a race should be the first guideline, since not all of us have the same physical condition. That is, run at your own pace and not at your best friend’s pace – because you want to share moments together – and this way you will avoid injuries.

Juan Ramón Heredia, Director of the Master of Sports Performance and Health at the UAX Rafa Nadal School of Sport, emphasizes that “although it is a festive race, the San Silvestre is a physical effort considerable and deserves to be taken seriously. From the use of appropriate technical clothing to the importance of avoiding false myths such as the consumption of non-prescription anti-inflammatories, Heredia’s recommendations seek to minimize the risk of injury and ensure a positive experience.

The importance of comprehensive preparation is also reflected in the previous warm-up. Eugenio Barrios, professor of the Physical Activity and Sports Sciences Degree at UAX Rafa Nadal School of Sport, points out that: “an adequate warm-up not only optimizes performance, but also reduces the risk of injuries. Know the route and ccontrol your rhythm with a heart rate monitor “It is also essential to better manage energy during the test.” This preliminary phase should include general mobility, light jogging and short controlled sprints.









In addition to warming up, the right equipment plays a crucial role. For this reason, Heredia highlights that “breathable technical clothing and shoes adapted to the footprint are essential to guarantee comfort and avoid problems.” In cold climates, it suggests avoid costumes that can hinder thermoregulation.

What to eat during the stages

Regarding nutrition, Gemma Bes, Head of Nutrition at Rafa Nadal Academy and Director of the Online Master in Sports Nutrition and Training, provides advice for all stages of the race. Before the event, recommend a diet rich in complex carbohydrates and healthy fats to ensure sustained energy. During the race, aim for controlled hydration with water and isotonics, and, if necessary, fast-absorbing carbohydrates such as bananas or dates.

Recovery after the race is just as important. Bes recommends hydrating with electrolytes and consuming foods rich in antioxidants such as red fruits to reduce inflammation. As simple and nutritious recipes, he recommends, for example, a smoothie with banana and nuts, which facilitates muscle repair and helps recover energy.

As Iñaky García indicates, “let’s not forget that food is the body’s fuel,” making it necessary to eat in a way balanced and without excesses. It is also important to have a diet that is sustainable over time.

The San Silvestre is a unique opportunity to enjoy sport responsibly, something that all fans can achieve thanks to the guide of the UAX Rafa Nadal School of Sport. These tips from the experts at the UAX sports school aim to help runners optimize their experience and close the year with health and energy.