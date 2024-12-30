Thousands of runners say goodbye to the year walking the streets of their cities and towns while competing in the San Silvestre. Like every December 31st, both Running lovers and professionals meet to continue the tradition and face his last race, generally 10 kilometers, before entering 2025.

San Silvestre Vallecana 2024

The best known is the San Silvestre Vallecana in Madrid, an event with three different modalities: a popular race for citizenship; another for elite athleteswhere many of the fastest athletes on the international scene gather; and a child.

San Silvestre Vallecana schedule

In this edition, a wave starting system has been established for the popular race. The first batch will leave at 4:50 p.m. with handbike participants and athletics chairs.

Then, at 5:00 p.m., it will be the turn of the runners with a time of less than 50 minutes, around 8,000 participants. At 5:15 p.m. another 8,000 will leave with marks between 50 and 60 minutes.

Starting at 5:35 p.m. they will leave runners without an accredited record or with marks greater than 60 minutes. In addition, they will leave at the time chosen with your registration: 5:35 p.m., 5:55 p.m. or 6:20 p.m.

As for the international race, which will feature the best athletes on the national and international scene, it will start at 7:55 p.m.

Tour of the entire event

The route of the popular race and the international race is very similar, but the big difference is that the professional race has the goal at the Vallecas stadium.

Concha Espina (Sacred Hearts Square).

Serrano, Argentine Republic, Serrano.

Puerta de Alcalá, Alcalá (opposite direction to traffic).

Plaza de Cibeles (opposite direction to traffic).

Paseo del Prado (opposite direction to traffic).

Neptune (opposite direction to circulation).

Paseo del Prado (opposite direction to traffic).

Plaza de Cánovas del Castillo (opposite direction to traffic).

City of Barcelona.

Albufera.

Sierra del Cadí.

Carlos Martín Álvarez.

Martínez de la Riva.

Candilejas (corner of Tiempos Modernos street).

Maps of the San Silvestre Vallecana

Cursa dels Nassos – Barcelona

The main race that takes place on December 31 in Barcelona is the Cursa dels Nassos, an event with two tests: a 5 kilometer with international athletes and the traditional 10 kilometer for any athletics and running lover.

Schedule of the Cursa dels Nassos

First of all, it is celebrated the 5 kilometer race for international athletesin which those popular runners cannot participate. It starts at 4:20 p.m. for both the women’s and men’s categories.





The 10 kilometers of the Cursa dels Nassos will start on December 31, 2024 5:15 p.m. on Selva de Mar street. The closing of the test will occur at 6:55 p.m.

Route

The 5 kilometer race for international athletes will begin in Icaria Avenue, between C/Arquitecto Sert and c. Rosa Sensat. In front of the CEM Nova Icària gym. It will end on Selva de Mar street, but first it will stop at:

Icaria Avenue.

Marina Street.

Llull Street.

Laguna Street.

Diagonal Avenue (sea side).

Calle de Llull (opposite direction).

Selva de Mar street.

Selva de Mar street.

The 10 kilometer test starts in Selva de Mar, where the international race concludes.

Selva de Mar street.

Garcia Faria Walk.

Calvell Walk.

Calle de la Laguna roundabout (sea side).

Calle de la Laguna (Llobregat side).

Salvador Espriu Street, Plaza de los Voluntarios (mountain side).

Salvador Espriu Street (mountain side).

Dr. Aiguader Street.

Pau Vila Square.

Pla de Palau.

Avenida del Marqués de la Argentera (sea side).

Paseo de Picaso, 180º turn.

Picasso Walk.

Circunvalación Walk (mountain side).

Icaria Avenue

Marina Street.

Llull Street.

Laguna Street.

Diagonal Avenue (sea side).

Selva de Mar street.

Maps of the Cursa dels Nassos

Map of the international race of the Cursa dels Nassos. CURSA DELS NASSOS

Route of the popular race Cursa dels Nassos CURSA DELS NASSOS

San Silvestre Sevillana 2024

This year it celebrates the XXIX edition of its San Silvestre, in which hundreds of runners They congregate even dressedwith music and other features to create a good atmosphere.

The children’s and junior categories will have a circuit of one kilometer and the youngest and pre-youngest ones will have a circuit of 250 meters, while adult participants will travel 5 kilometerswith an “elite” starting box for those with a mark under 18 minutes.

Schedule of the San Silvestre Sevillana

The San Silvestre Sevillana race with the children’s and juvenile categories will start on Tuesday, December 31 at 4:30 p.m. Immediately after, the prebenjamines and benjamines will do so, while The adult competition will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Tour of the San Silvestre Sevillana

The San Silvestre Sevillana will kick off on Avenida de Rodríguez de Casso, will travel the 5 kilometers around the María Luisa Park and will have the finish line in the Plaza de España.

Map of the San Silvestre Sevillana

Tour of the San Silvestre Sevillana. ADSEVILLA.ES

Saint Sylvester of Valencia 2024

Valencia celebrates this year the 39th edition of its San Silvestre and it is the most special. After the serious damage caused by DANA in several towns in the Valencian Community, the city wants to start 2025 on the right foot without forgetting the solidarity actions with those most affected by the storm.





In this event there are two modalities, a competitive category with 400 runners, men and women; and the non-competitivewith up to 17,000 numbers in which participants can even go dressed in costume.

Schedule of the San Silvestre of Valencia 2024

Unlike the vast majority of cities, Valencia celebrates its San Silvestre on December 30. The starting gun will be at 8:00 p.m. on Xàtiva Street, it will end in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento and a time limit of 1.15 hours will be given to complete the test.

Tour of the San Silvestre of Valencia 2024

Runners in both categories will simultaneously run the 5 kilometers of the San Silvestre de Valencia. The route starts on Xàtiva street, at the intersection with San Vicente Mártir street. You will pass through some of the main streets of the city, including Guillem de Castro Street or Paseo Ciudadela. The finish line will be in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento.

Map of the San Silvestre of Valencia 2024