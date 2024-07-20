If there was already a rumour in San Sebastian about the high cost of underground parking, the discontent may now be an outcry. The City Council has reached an agreement with the company Telpark, concessionaire of the main underground parking areas. parkingsto increase by 23% the rate in the underground car parks in the centre of the capital: Okendo (under the Victoria Eugenia theatre and the María Cristina hotel), Boulevard (next to the Old Town) and Cervantes (next to La Concha beach). The mayor, Eneko Goia (PNV), has tried to reassure the population with the following message: “It is a measure that will benefit the people of San Sebastián”, because it aims to ease the traffic of private vehicles in the heart of the city. The first hour of use of the La Concha underground car park now costs 3.45 euros (35.45 euros for the whole day), one of the highest prices stipulated by Telepark in its national network, only below the three it manages in Marbella and one in Barcelona, ​​according to its website.

The new prices in San Sebastian will be in effect only during the summer, until 30 September. The increase is already being applied to users of these three most central underground car parks, and the local government has not ruled out extending it to parkings The decision to penalize drivers who want to access the centre is intended, according to the municipal head of the department, to “promote the use of dissuasive parking” [en el extrarradio] and public transport”. There are a total of nine underground car parks in the Centro district, with a total of 3,477 spaces for residents and 2,705 in rotation. The rate increase only affects three of them for now.

He parking The Okendo underground has 720 rotating spaces and records monthly peaks of 44,651 vehicles per month, according to San Sebastian Urban Mobility Plan 2024-2029written in December of last year. With the increase in the rate, the price of the first hour is 2.90 euros during the summer season (29.75 euros for the whole day). The Boulevard car park offers 376 spaces and reaches 40,350 monthly movements. And the La Concha car park, the most saturated, with 654 spaces available, has reached 47,592 entries and exits in a single month. This car park, due to its privileged location next to the most emblematic beach in San Sebastian, is the one with the highest level of occupancy due to the weight of the bathing season. Its use now costs 55 cents more for the first hour.

The area where these car parks are located is included within the urban perimeter that will become a low-emission zone (LEZ), the implementation of which is expected throughout this year, presumably in the final months of 2024, according to municipal sources. The council intends to reduce the intensity of traffic that this central area of ​​the city now supports. “Our city,” explains Councillor Yarza, “was configured in the past giving importance to private traffic, facilitating car access to the centre through public car parks, with concessions [a empresas privadas] in the very long term, but times have changed and we must be a driving force in this change towards a sustainable city.”

In San Sebastian, almost all surface parking in the centre is now exclusively for residents and the open-air spaces set aside for rotation allow parking for a maximum of 1.5 hours. This urban network functions as “a major centre of attraction for the city, both for work and leisure”, with nearly 4,000 establishments that generate 19% of the employment in the entire capital. There are 12,467 registered vehicles in the centre and it is a district where “the number of people entering is double the number leaving”, according to the diagnosis carried out by mobility technicians. In addition to the journeys made by the people of San Sebastian and inhabitants of surrounding towns, in recent months there has been a large influx of French citizens who come to San Sebastian to enjoy the hospitality industry and shop.

Access to the underground car park at La Concha, in San Sebastián. Javier Hernandez

The increase in the rate for these three underground car parks will force the concessionaire Telpark to adopt measures that favour “alternative mobility”. Thus, this company will allocate 5% of the spaces to motorcycles and mopeds, bicycles and electric scooters and will increase the number of charging points in residents’ spaces. In addition, it will offer a reduced rate for residents without a space so that they can park at night, at a price of two euros between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. the following day.

The decision to increase the cost of parking in the city centre has not pleased the opposition parties. “This will not improve mobility and will only harm the people of San Sebastian, because tourists who come to San Sebastian do not look at the cost of parking and will continue to go right into the centre of the city,” says the PP spokesperson in the council, Borja Corominas. EH Bildu and Elkarrekin Podemos have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the increase.

The problem of parking in the most select areas of San Sebastian, just a few steps from the bay of San Sebastian and the main tourist attractions of the city, has been a reality for several years. In this area, up to 160,000 euros have been asked for a space under a residential building at the foot of La Concha, an amount that would be enough to buy a standard home in nearby municipalities such as Pasaia or Usurbil.