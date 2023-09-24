He San Sebastian Festivalwhich raised the curtain on Friday, continued yesterday with the screening of the animated documentary dedicated to the Brazilian pianist Tenorio Jr., murdered in Buenos Aires by the Argentine dictatorship, and in the figure of a historical leader of ETA.

They Shot the Piano Player is directed by Spanish Fernando Trueba, winner of the Oscar for best foreign film in 1994 for Belle Époque, with drawings by Javier Mariscal, the creator of the mascot of the Barcelona 92 ​​Olympic Games. .

It tells the investigation of an American journalist, Trueba’s alter ego, about Francisco Tenorio Junior, an extraordinary pianist from the years of bossa nova and samba jazz, who vanished one night in the Buenos Aires 1976 after a concert with Vinicius de Moraes.

They shot the pianist. Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal presented their film. Photo: diffusion

Trueba discovered him in 2004, and interviewed artists and friends who knew him until the “peregrine idea” of an animated documentary came to fruition, in his words, this Saturday after the screening.

The result It is a combination of “music, history, politics and memory”he summarized yesterday during the presentation.

Everything indicates that Tenorio was kidnapped by state agents when he was going to get a sandwich after a concert, for little more than his leftist appearance, tortured in the Navy Mechanical School and murdered by the soldier Alfredo Astiz, the “angel of death”, to hide the absurdity of his arrest.

The film is part of the official section, but is out of competition for the Golden Shell.

Controversy continues

Violence is also a theme in Don’t Call Me Ternera, by Jordi Évole, a documentary and interview dedicated to Josu Ternerathe police alias of José Antonio Urrutikoetxea, leader of the dissolved Basque armed independence organization ETA and implicated in numerous murders.

Don’t call me Veal. Scene from controversial documentary. Photo: diffusion

Despite being outside the official section, it has raised a lot of dust and led to demands that it be removed from the programming by victims of the armed organization.

On probation while his cases are resolved in France, and claimed by the Spanish justice system, Urrutikoetxea, 72, recognize the pain derived from actions of this organization that caused 853 deaths, and regrets some errors, but does not directly ask for forgiveness from the victims, as seen in the test for the press.

“Josu Ternera (or as he insists on being called, José Antonio Urrutikoetxea) dedicates this interview almost entirely to two things: first, exonerating himself from terrorist acts in which he was involved (“I didn’t kill anyone,” he goes so far as to say, which provokes nervous laughter from the audience), and second, insisting, almost like a well-learned mantra, on asking for forgiveness from the victims. Without regret, yes. In the end, the interview, rough and tough like few others have seen, fails to reach any conclusion. In fact, when he is about to do so, it is asserted by his interviewee, in the moments closest to the boiling point of the entire documentary and that they feel like the only truth of this long hour and a half,” the review reads. from espinof.com.

