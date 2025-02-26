San Sebastián de los Reyes yields to the Ayuso government for the private company to build flats of the Vive Plan

The City Council of the Madrid town of San Sebastián de los Reyes, governed by the PP, managed to approve last Thursday, in the municipal plenary With private investment 1,068 homes of the Plan Vive Solo Young, aimed at children under 35 years. The proposal went ahead thanks to the favorable votes of the Popular Party and the two non -argged councilors of Vox. Although this project is announced as future “affordable homes”, the rental price of each of these floors can reach 1,300 euros, as the opposition groups have denounced, which have joined to reject the operation because they believe that “” It is a new urban ball ”and” A gift to Ayuso “.

The PSOE spokesmen, Independent Left, more Madrid-Vers-Equo, and neighbors for Sanse, have shown in recent days their frontal opposition to the transfer of these plots and have denounced that the councilor of the Vicealcaldía, of the PP, Diego Domingo Domingo Garcia, prevented the vote and debate on this issue in the Board of Directors of the Municipal Land and Housing Company (EMSV) that he presides.

These groups regret that in this meeting “it is clear that the EMSV can build in those plots a 40% cheaper than those promoted by the Community of Madrid.” In addition, they emphasize that “it would be the residents of the town who would have preference for these floors, avoiding the speculation that is happening with other models such as the Plan lives.” “Unfortunately, the PP seems to continue preferring the plundering of public and municipal land,” they conclude.

“We have analyzed the documentation of the file that the Local Government of the PP will take to Plenary next Thursday, February 20 to transfer these plots to the Community of Madrid. It is clear that this are looking for new ‘urban balls’ and favoring private companies, since we have shown that the EMSV is able to promote them and that it would benefit the citizenship of Sanse and the City Council itself economically and socially, ”he said in a statement The opposition, who asked, without success, the mayor of the town, Lucía Fernández, of the PP, to withdraw that point of the age of the Plenary and annulled The assignment.

According to the information provided by the City Council, the new homes will be located on José Hierro Avenue, Navarrondán Avenue and Calle de la Albufera and will be added to the 488 homes of the Plan Live already delivered in early and other promotions in development within the same plan, such as the that will be in Fresno Norte, as well as future municipal homes whose initial process has already begun.

But all groups have shown their concern about “the free transfer” of these three municipal plots to the Community of Madrid that then intends to “give them to private companies to make homes for young people in the plan live with rent prices that can reach the 1,300 euros ”. In addition, they have warned that they will study undertake legal actions against this assignment by considering that there may be “indications of illegality and legal insecurity In the process ”