Tuesday, February 6, 2024
San Salvador, between emotion and fear of another Bukele mandate

February 3, 2024
in World Europe
0
San Salvador, between emotion and fear of another Bukele mandate

While in the historic center of San Salvador, Nayib Bukele's followers are celebrating his probable re-election, in other sectors of the capital some mourn the disappearance of their relatives and fear a new term for the president. María Abrego supported Bukele in the first elections, but currently regrets it after the disappearance of his son two years ago, after being captured for allegedly belonging to illegal organizations.

