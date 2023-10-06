San Raffaele, the Nobel Prize for medicine will be awarded at the research forum tomorrow on October 9th Seed Medicine

The future and excellence of Italian science inevitably depends on overcoming territorial, identity and professional barriers with a view to synergy and interdisciplinarity. It is the real challenge of new scientific research increasingly called upon to provide answers to complex questions such as, for example, neoplastic progression. The theme will be at the center of the symposium with the Nobel Prize in Medicine Gregg L. Semenza which will be held on Monday 9 October at 10.30 am in the conference room ofIRCCS San Raffaele.

To open the forum “Complex systems in medicine: future perspectives”, promoted by the Roman Institute, the San Raffaele University of Rome and the San Raffaele Foundationwill be the Minister of Health, Prof. Orazio Schillaci introduced by Prof. Enrico Garaci, President of the Technical-Scientific Committee of IRCCS San Raffaelethe President of the Lazio Region Avv. Francesco Rocca and the Rector of the San Raffaele University of Rome, Prof. Vilberto Stocchi.

The initiative will be an opportunity to present an interdisciplinary project capable of bringing traditionally distinct and sometimes distant sciences such as medicine, biology, physics, chemistry, computer science and engineering into dialogue with each other so as to be able to approach the clinical complexity transversally from different perspective angles. Gregg L. Semenza will therefore argue about how cells perceive and adapt to the availability of oxygen, a biological process whose narration earned him the Nobel and laid the foundations for understanding the growth mechanisms of neoplastic pathologies.

In fact, it was later demonstrated that low quantities of oxygen also allow the tumor to turn off the immune response. Matteo Russo, Professor of the San Raffaele University of Rome and Head of the Laboratory of Molecular, Ultrastructural Cellular Pathology of the IRCCS San Raffaele. Luciano Pietronero, Professor of Physics at the Sapienza University of Rome, President and Director of the CNR Institute of Complex Systems, President and Director of the Enrico Fermi Foundation, will conclude by explaining the role of physics in a project which, by integrating different knowledge and doctrines, can lead to the understanding complexity in medicine.

