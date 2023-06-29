San Pietro e Paolo 2023, shops and supermarkets open or closed in Rome on 29 June

Today, 29 June 2023, is the feast of the patron saints of Rome Peter and Paul. This is why many are wondering if supermarkets and shops are open or closed, given the holiday. In fact, this is the patronal feast of the city, with many traditional events such as the floral display or the Girandola.

In general, as it is a public holiday, the offices of the Municipality, companies and many commercial activities are closed. On the other hand, many Romans will spend the day out, or will take advantage of an entire weekend, making a bridge. If someone should find themselves without an ingredient for shopping or to organize a trip out of town, they could be looking for an open supermarket.

As always in these cases, the advice we give you is to check directly on the website or on the social profile of your reference point of sale if it is really open or closed. In general today, June 29, 2023, the supermarkets in Rome will be open and will follow the opening hours of every day. By consulting the websites of chains such as Carrefour, Conad, Esselunga, Lidl, there are no official notices of extraordinary closures or reduced hours on public holidays.

The Carrefour stores in Rome will carry out normal working hours, with extended hours until midnight. Conad will remain open all day until 8pm also on the day of Saint Peter and Paul. Same reasoning for the Esselunga stores which will follow the usual opening hours, remaining open from 7:30 to 22.

And again the Ipercoop of Euroma2 will be open all day from 9.00 to 21.00; Spazio Conad in Porta di Roma will be open from 08.00 to 20.30; Panorama in RomaEst should also remain open, following the usual opening hours from 8:00 to 22:00. Similar speech also for shopping centers and outlets, for those who want to spend the feast of San Pietro and Paolo 2023 in the name of shopping. These are the times for June 29: