The man, for reasons yet to be ascertained, lost his balance and slipped, ending up in the water

He was walking along the edge of the river when he slipped and fell into the water. It happened this morning, just before 9.30, in San Pellegrino Terme, in the province of Bergamo.

The man, a 57-year-old, was walking along via Aldo Moro, along the Brembo river. For reasons yet to be ascertained, he lost his balance and slipped, ending up in the water.

The agents of the local police of Zogno and the 118 health workers intervened on the spot. However, there was nothing they could do for the man.