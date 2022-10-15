Saturday, October 15, 2022, 03:59



Is it possible to enjoy a good tapa from El Rubio 360 Restaurant, accompanied by another from Cosa Fina, a good meat from Paco Rosa, and a good dessert from Panadería José Antonio or a refreshing ice cream from La Tercia at the same table? This weekend yes, in ‘Paraíso Salado’. Nacho Rosado (Miramar Restaurant) kicked off the second edition of the ‘Paraíso Salado’ gastronomic meeting yesterday at noon. A first day in which Manolo Castro and Juan Antonio Campoy (Cosa Fina Gastrobar), María José Hernández (El Rubio 360) and Rubén Delgado and Alfonso García (Txío) also demonstrated their culinary skills.

The Fishermen’s Association of San Pedro del Pinatar could not miss it. On Friday he showed the benefits of the Mar Menor prawn while the attendees tasted such delicacy and on this Saturday he clears doubts about one of the great invaders of the salty lagoon, the blue crab. This event is not only to absorb culinary knowledge, but also to taste it in the tapas area. More than a dozen restaurants and brands throughout the Region of Murcia will offer a wide variety of dishes both at noon, starting at 12:30 p.m., and at night, starting at 8:00 p.m. Quite a feast paired with Estrella de Levante, which takes advantage of the occasion to revive its seasonal beer ‘Gose’, made with salt from the Salinas de San Pedro del Pinatar.

Saloon Bar Torre Pacheco is in charge of the central bar, where they serve soft drinks and mixed drinks. The tapas are provided by CosaFina, El Gallego, La Cranka, El Rubio 360, Panadería José Antonio, Catering Atutiplén, La Piraña Beer&Tapas, El Colmado, Carnes Paco Rosa, Maset Vinos y Cavas, Helados La Tercia and Zambú Cafés.

Pablo González (Cabaña Buenavista, 3 Michelin stars) and María Gómez (Magoga, 1 Michelin star) are the highlights of this Saturday, which begins with a workshop on sensory experiences with chocolate led by Patricia Pérez (José Antonio Bakery). Those attending this conference will also learn the recipe for Pedro Sánchez’s cauldron, from the Venezuela restaurant.

The little ones also have their place in this meeting: the ‘Mini Gourmet’ area. Little chefs from 5 to 14 years old can demonstrate their culinary arts and learn secrets of this passionate world this afternoon from 5:30 p.m.

The Caldero del Mar Menor will be the protagonist this Sunday, with a tasting starting at 1:00 p.m. and a presentation by David López (Local de Resay) at 12:00 p.m.

But not everything is the kitchen. Music, art and adventure also have a place in ‘Paraíso Salado’. Murcian artists of the stature of Antonio Micol and Los Happys entertained the opening day and today is the turn of DJ Set and Salva Ortega. The closing will feature the acoustic of Farfett.

In addition, those who come to Calle Magallanes, better known as ‘The window to the Mar Menor’, will be able to admire the art of the ‘Murcia Street Art Project’, which will be decorating a façade throughout the weekend, from ten o’clock in the tomorrow until six in the evening. A cultural activity financed by the Festival Commission of San Pedro del Pinatar.

For the more adventurous, this second edition has three different guided tours of the salt landscapes that can be booked through the Murcia Turística website.

This weekend full of activities will close the 1st Fair of the Mar Menor, in which more than a hundred sports, gastronomic, cultural and leisure activities have been carried out since last September 23 in a different municipality (San Javier , Cartagena, Los Alcázares) and that concludes in San Pedro del Pinatar with this culinary encounter.

The event, organized by the City Council of San Pedro del Pinatar, Communication and Events 360º and Brújula del Gourmet, is sponsored by Estrella de Levante and Zambú, in addition to the institutional support of the Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports, the Institute of Tourism of the Region of Murcia, 1,001 Flavors and Costa Cálida. The Fishermen’s Association of San Pedro del Pinatar, Puerto Marina de las Salinas, Zambú Cafés and Panasa collaborate.