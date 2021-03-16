“The Irish party spirit is loose, it’s camaraderie, it’s toasting people you’ve just met. That goes against the restrictions, which create tension. But we are going to do everything to make it a party anyway ”. The promise is from Sullivan’s pub in Palermo. It is pronounced by its marketing manager, Jonatan Morel, who announces raffles as a way to add game and novelty to a St. Patrick Limited, in pandemic.

Like all business and activity a year ago, the traditional celebrations of the patron saint of Ireland are adapted to these times. Where before excitement, unpredictability, contact reigned, today must reign restriction, distance, planning.

Limits that even reach live shows: “In our bar the artists will circulate around the patio so that everyone can enjoy themselves from their places,” says Martín Boan, owner of Bierlife, a San Telmo brewery with a very large outdoor patio.

“There will be social distance between the tables, a limited number of people inside. Instead of that people circulate around the placeIt will be those who serve who will approach the tables ”, describes Boan.

Saint Patrick in previous years. This time the party moves to Palermo and San Telmo, with protocol, capacity limits and social distance.

In addition to fewer people, this Saint Patrick will have fewer bars, including typically Irish. The Shamrock closed. The Kilkenny is on a stand that is hopefully temporary. Downtown Matías lost its headquarters in Microcentro and Palermo.

Reconquest, the pedestrian that linked them, went from being a gorge of bars that exploded in San Patricio to being a street darker even than those that surround it. Bar Do Pirata and Pentos Reconquista are oases of people and light in a depressed and depressing area.

In other neighborhoods of the City Irish pubs still stand Specially in Palermo, where there are three in a radius of less than a kilometer: in addition to Sullivan’s, there are Dubliners and Sláinte, whose headquarters is in Devoto.

Sláinte de Palermo closed on Saint Patrick’s Day last year and kept the green decoration intact until September. An investment in lamps and garlands that they will take advantage of this Wednesday.

The traditional Kilkenny bar remains closed and will not be the epicenter of the San Patricio festivities in Bajo Buenos Aires. Photo: Lucia Merle

“We are going to decorate both pubs again and that will be it: we do not want to do more advertising to avoid the crowding of people. In Palermo, we will have 25 clients inside and 30 outside, all seated. We will only serve them. But we couldn’t ignore the date ”, admits Alan Nogare, a partner at Sláinte, who in Irish means“ Cheers! ”.

Lucas Lico, owner of the BlueDog beer bar in Villa Urquiza, sees the lime and the sand beer. “Before the spirit was that people enjoyed both sitting and standing. Today that is restricted by the distance between the tables and the limits to circulation. I still see a spirit of celebration: people want to go out and have fun because you never know when we will be locked up again ”, he highlights.

In Antares they seek that the smallest amount of public does not stop the party. Therefore, they put the accent on the visual and the playful: lounge and bar staff dressed for the occasion, live music, dancers, jugglers, magicians, games on the premises. “Following as always the restrictions on the number of clients and protocols, we are doing something very similar to previous years, simply with fewer people, and sitting down ”, they say from the company.

Sullivan’s will also have games: questions and answers, bingo, everything is to earn hats, t-shirts, beer packs. And, incidentally, that there is a round trip. “That way people will be able to interact even if they are at distant tables. We don’t want to lose those details, ”Morel remarks.

The Irish also adapt



The celebration of the Argentine-Irish Association Almirante Brown this year it will also be outdoors and with limited capacity. It will start in the Isaac Fernández Blanco Museum with an act with typical music of bagpipes and violin and a recognition to the health professionals of Ireland and Argentina. The actor Agustín Sullivan, who played young Sandro for the Telefe series, will read a writing attributed to Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, who died on March 17.

“Our employer is always made known as if he were the saint of beer,” regrets Jorge Mackey, president of the Association. In Ireland it takes a lot because it is cheaper to produce, but it is a bit unfair that the date is associated only with that. We want to show the other side of the coin ”.

With that idea in mind is that every year they deliver the distinction Great Captain Saint Patrick to those who stand out within the community. This year it will be for Father Tom O’Donnell, who has lived in the country for 45 years. It will be for “his work in the search for the truth” about the so-called Palotinos Massacre in the San Patricio de Belgrano Parish. There, five religious were brutally murdered in 1976 during the last civic-military dictatorship.

But even for the Association the closing of the festivities will be with beer: the star of the night will be the Irish Red in Rabietta, at the Palermo Hippodrome. To join, you have to book by phone directly with the brewery and they recommend hurrying: as in the rest of the celebrations, there will be limited capacity.

