Waiting for the big debut

For the first time in the history of Formula E, the top category of electric single-seaters will land this weekend in Brazilon the street circuit of São Paulo. In the past venue for races valid for the IndyCar championship and for the Ferrari Challenge, the Paulista track (subject to some layout changes over the years) will therefore enter the history of Formula E between the days of Friday 24 and Saturday 25 Marchdates in which the sixth appointment of this season will start.

How to get there

Formula E is therefore back to starting its engines after a month of inactivity, and above all after the great comeback by Antonio Felix da Costa in the E-Prix of Cape Town, also in that case home to the absolute debut of the South African location in this series. The hope of enthusiasts is to see again a spectacular event like the one staged in the last world championship appointment, closed in the name of Porsche. The Stuttgart-based company, which has started this season in the best possible way, is in fact at the top of the constructors’ standings, 42 points ahead of Envision, as is Pascal Wehrlein in the drivers’ standings. The German, winner of the two rounds held in Saudi Arabia and 18 points ahead of Jake Dennis, is however recovering from a mistake made in Cape Town, a fact that will push him to leave behind the ‘zero’ suffered in South Africa with the arrival of the new Brazilian appointment.

Live TV broadcasts

As per tradition, the two free practice sessions will be visible on sportmediaset.it and on the official Formula E pages on the YouTube and Facebook platforms, as well as on the official app of the competition itself. While PL1 will be held at 20:25 Italian time on Friday 24 March, the rest of the tests will take place throughout the day on Saturday 25. The appointment with qualifying is scheduled for 11:25, with the hunt for pole position visible on sportmediaset.it and on Sky Sport Arena, channel 204. Slightly different story for the race, guaranteed once again by sportmediaset.it. Live television will also be available on Channel 20 by Mediaset, as well as on Sky, but this time on Sky Sports One, channel 201.

E-Prix San Paolo, the complete program and times on TV

Friday 24 March

20:25 – PL1 (live on sportmediaset.it, official Facebook and YouTube pages, formulae.com or on the official app)

Saturday 25th March

11:25 – PL2 (live on sportmediaset.it, official Facebook and YouTube pages, formulae.com or on the official app)

1.40pm – Qualification (live on sportmediaset.it and Sky Sport Arena, channel 204)

18:00 – Race (live on Canale 20, sportmediaset.it, Sky Sport Uno, channel 201)