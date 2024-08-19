Ciudad Juarez.- Rubén Velázquez Flores, leader of the tenants of “Las Segundas de San Pancho” in Ciudad Juárez, confirmed that the market is still operating after the demonstration held last Thursday in front of the offices of the Attorney General’s Office on the Juan Gabriel axis. Velázquez, who has been working on these lands for 20 years, denied rumors about a possible eviction or pause in commercial activities. The leader of the merchants stated that the authorities have not demanded the eviction of the tenants nor have they taken measures to interrupt the operation of the market. “The local community continues with its usual activities without alterations,” he added. The regular buyers come from the Bella Vista and Alta Vista neighborhoods to buy on the weekends. Despite the protest, no trial date or resolution has been issued regarding the sale of the land. Velázquez stated that his objective is to negotiate with César Verdes Sánchez, the owner of the land, so that the seniority of the merchants is respected and the possibility of selling to the tenants is considered. During the protest in front of the Civil and Family Courts, the tenants expressed their concern about the sale of the land, which has been transferred on three occasions. The lack of response from Verdes and the current buyer, “Mineral Aura Corp Sociedad Anónima de Capital Variable”, has generated concern among the merchants. (Cecilia Cadena)