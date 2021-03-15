The state of Saint Paul, the most important in Brazil, began to implement a night curfew on Monday and the reinforcement of social isolation measures, which includes suspension of classes and prohibition of evangelical cults, before the case explosion of coronavirus and high rate occupation of hospitals.

The National Forum of Governors of Brazil released a dramatic note requesting support for the isolation decreed in several states and capitals, after supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday took to the streets in protests against the closure and isolation measures against the coronavirus.

“We launched an appeal to the national government to coordinate the coronavirus containment measures and other restrictive measures at airports and ports,” say the governors, who suffer stiff opposition to the measures applied in their regions by the national government.

Brazil, current global epicenter of the pandemic, registered in the last 24 hours 1,127 new deaths Y 43,812 new infections of coronavirus, which now exceeds 278,000 victims and touches 11.5 million cases, the Ministry of Health reported last night.

Saint Paul

Despite this, supporters of the president of Brazil, concentrated on Sunday in the main capitals to protest against the social isolation decreed by several governors to stop the contagion of Covid-19, which is on the dramatic rise in the country.

Doria decreed that until March 30 it will not be possible to circulate between 8 and 5 hours. He suspended classes in public schools. There will be no activities in the evangelical temples and Catholic churches, despite the claim of deputies from the neo-Pentecostal churches.

Protesters in São Paulo against the new restrictions. Photo: EFE

Beaches as well as soccer, basketball and other sports games were also banned.

These measures reinforce the social isolation that it was already in force and he contemplated the curfew between 11 and 5 hours.

Flamengo player Gabigol was arrested early Sunday morning in an underground casino from the southern area of ​​São Paulo and transferred to a police station, from where he was released that same day.

Demonstrators protest against the closure of businesses in the richest and most populous state in the country. Photo: EFE

São Paulo already registers a total of 64 thousand deaths and 2.2 million contaminated.

More than 20 public hospitals show the 100% occupancy of its intensive therapy rooms and 1,200 Covid patients are in line to be admitted to an intensive therapy room.

At least 40 people have died since the beginning of March while lining up to be admitted to an intensive care room. The lack of rooms also affects most of the private hospitals, including the two main ones that are the Sirio Libanés and the Albert Einstein, both in the capital of São Paulo.

Bolsonaro calls to demonstrate

A protester protesting against the closure of businesses in São Paulo. Photo: EFE

Last week Bolsonaro proposed to his followers that they pronounce against governors who threaten “freedom” and affect the economy with isolation decrees, which he compared to “siege states”.

In Rio de Janeiro, the protesters gathered next to Copacabana beach, and in Brasilia they did so in the Monumental Axis, the avenue that passes through the Congress and the Planalto Palace, seat of the Presidency.

There were also protests in Belo Horizonte, capital of Minas Gerais, and Maceio, capital of Alagoas, where activists, carrying Brazilian flags, prevented the operation of a vaccination post of elderly.

