A motorist collided with a motorcycle, lifted the driver into the air and destroyed the vehicle, but instead of staying to help the victim, fled. And now, they are looking for it. The motorcyclist was miraculously saved and has already been discharged.

It happened on Sunday night but the images were known this Tuesday, while the police of the Bonaerense de San Miguel tried to find the fugitive and, for this, analyze more security cameras.

The first images were published on Twitter by the journalist Mauro Szeta and correspond to the accident that occurred on Sunday, February 14, around 10:30 p.m., at the intersection of Remigio López and Marcos Paz, in the northwest area of ​​the Buenos Aires suburbs.

Shock and escape in San Miguel. They look for the driver of the car. Photo: capture TW @mauroszeta

Police sources reported that the young man who was driving the motorcycle is 32 years old and already received medical discharge.

The case is investigated by UFI N ° 4, in charge of the prosecutor Ana Rosa de Leo, under the heading of “guilty injuries”.

DS