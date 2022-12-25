Guanajuato. The city of San Miguel de Allendelocated in the state of Guanajuato, Mexicohas received recognition from “Friendliest City in the World” by the publisher’s Readers’ Choice Awards Conde Nast.

This distinction is added to the title of “Best Small City in the World” that San Miguel de Allende obtained in October of the same year, demonstrating its great tourist attraction worldwide.

San Miguel de Allende is a declared city Heritage of humanity by unescoand is known for its beautiful pink limestone facades, winding cobblestone streets, and impressive religious and civic monuments.

One of the most famous buildings in the city is the Parish of San Miguel Archangela large 17th century neo-Gothic church with tall spiers visible from all corners.

In addition, San Miguel de Allende has a highly regarded food scenein which organic products grown in the area are used and locally produced wines, cheeses and olive oil are served.

But what has really led San Miguel de Allende to be recognized as the “Friendliest City in the World” is its great spirit of welcome and warmth towards visitors.

This Mexican city has surpassed destinations such as Rio de Janeiro, San Sebastián, Bruges, Mexico City, Reykjavik, Copenhagen, Bangkok, Dublin and Cape Town to obtain this title.

The city is open to receive all types of national and international tourism and offers a wide variety of tourist, cultural and gastronomic attractions to enjoy.

What is the history of San Miguel de Allende?

San Miguel de Allende is a Mexican city located in the state of Guanajuato, known for its architectural beauty and rich cultural history.

It was founded in the 18th century by Franciscans who sought to evangelize the indigenous people of the region.

The city took its name from San Miguel Arcángel, whose sanctuary is located in the main parish of the city.

Throughout the centuries, San Miguel de Allende has become an important cultural and artistic center.

During colonial times, the city was an important transit point for the silver and gold trade, and was home to one of the first mining schools in the Americas.

In the 18th century, the city became an important center of textile production and, later, a major tourist destination.

In the 20th century, San Miguel de Allende became a place of choice for artists, writers and musicians, who drew inspiration from its rich history and natural beauty to create their work.

This has contributed to the city becoming a major international tourist destination.

In 2008, San Miguel de Allende was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, recognizing its valuable cultural and architectural heritage.

Today, the city is a popular tourist destination, attracting visitors from all over the world thanks to its beauty, rich history, and vibrant cultural scene.

