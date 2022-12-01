Guanajuato (Saraí Cervantes) – San Miguel de Allende It will be a beautiful and luxurious destination. With an investment of 1,450 million pesos, Grupo Pueblo Bonito will build a real estate complex in that city which will have a hotel with 111 rooms and a residential area of ​​26 apartments and 19 houses.

The prices of the apartments and houses will oscillate between 500 thousand and one million dollarsassured José Luis Mogollón, director of Development of the Group.

The investment will take place next year and the hotel is expected to be completed in the third quarter, he added.

The luxury properties of the development, which will be called Pueblo Bonito Vantage San Miguel de Allende The Residencesare directed to North American and Mexican marketsaid.

The project has generated more than 350 direct jobs and 1,500 indirect jobshe explained, through alliances with local suppliers.

San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato will have its ‘Pueblo Bonito’ / Reform

“Despite the rise in interest rates, inflation and the increase in the prices of construction materials, we are confident that the project will be completed, due to the solidity of the company,” he emphasized.

He indicated that the region’s captive market and the arrival of tourists seeking to live in the area are key to the success of the project.

Pueblo Bonito will arrive in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato / Reforma

The executive highlighted that in the last two years the hotel and real estate sector, mainly in beach destinations, became more attractive.

“In some destinations, demand has doubled, and there is confidence that buyers will continue to invest in this type of complex,” he pointed out.

San Miguel de Allende will have more real estate investment. / Reform

The company plans to invest 40 million dollars to build a boutique hotel in the center of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, as well as a residential complex.

He assured that in Quivira, Los Cabos, the company completed the first phase of a 750-hectare beach club, where it invested 6 million dollars.

The second phase of this project is expected to conclude in 2025. Grupo Pueblo Bonito is also building a 120-room Sant Regis hotel in the same complex, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, and will begin a project of 76 residences.