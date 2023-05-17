Genoa – At the San Martino hospital, Pulcinella’s secret is now: the surgeon Stefano Scabini it’s close to the farewell pass. He is the number one favorite to lead the department of the Sant’Andrea hospital in La Spezia and replace the Genoese Stefano Berti who since last October 1st has been appointed head of General Surgery with an oncological focus at the Michele and Pietro Ferrero hospital in Verduno in Piedmont. He attracted patients from all over Liguria, Tuscany and Emilia and seemed destined to move to San Martino, but the operation did not go through as he was not appreciated above all by university circles. The hospital then announced the competition which was won by Marco Amisano who immediately fitted in well and is working hard. As a result, Scabini, who headed the department on the eighth floor of the Monoblock as acting manager, has returned to the ranks and is now part of Amisano’s staff, but obviously the new role is too tight for him and he is looking around. Apparently there have been no official contacts with the top management of Asl 5, but he seems willing to jump at the opportunity to get back into the game and have a new experience.

Asl 3 Genoese, the Cardiology primary arrives from Parma

The news is making noise and has already sparked controversy and poison in the Ligurian healthcare environments: the new Cardiology chief of the Padre Antero hospital, Gallino di Pontedecimo, Colletta di Arenzano, all the territorial structures and perhaps even the other structures of the Asl 3, starting from Villa Scassi. Maria Alberta Cattabiani, top doctor of the university hospital of Parma won the competition announced by the ASL 3 to replace Massimo Zoni Berisso who retired last year. Seven specialists took part in the selection: in first place Maria Alberta Cattabiani, ahead of Marco Botta, Alberto Camerini, Sergio Setti, Andrea Lonati, Annamaria Municinò and Davide Caruso. The appointment of the new primary took by surprise – some say worried – some cardiologists of San Martino. At this point it remains to be seen when Cattabiani will take up service.