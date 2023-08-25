Genoa – No more elderly people greeted at the door of the emergency room and entrusted only to the care of the health workers, without a child or a close relative. There health management of the San Martino polyclinic hospital informs that, starting from the afternoon of today, 25 August, patients accompanying patients will be able to access the emergency room again.

Up to now, the access of relatives and carers was bound by discretion of the facility manager, in compliance with the indications on safety contextual to the spread of Covid. From today however, access will be allowed to one companion per patient, equipped with an FP2 mask, in two time slots, from 12 to 13 and from 18 to 19, every day.