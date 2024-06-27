Matteo Formica is the new director of San Martino Orthopedic Clinic: 45 years old, he graduated in Genoa but gained experience abroad, especially in Switzerland where he specialized in spinal surgery in the footsteps of his father Carlo. Over the years he has added specialization in hip and knee prosthetics and in the meantime he has worked in the Orthopedics department directed by the head doctor Federico Santolini. Formica was first a university researcher and then an associate professor (with full qualification) and, since 2020, director of the specialization school in Orthopedics and Traumatology. In recent days he was appointed director of the Orthopedic Clinic which he had already led for over four years as acting director. In the past the name of a university student from Campania had circulated, but this hypothesis was rejected by the Genoese academic world.

Savona, Lerza retired from the emergency room: Grazia Guiddo is at the helm

It stopped for a few weeks but since Monday 1 July Roberto Lerza he officially leaves the scene and will no longer be in charge of the hospital’s emergency room San Paolo di Savona. Esteemed and at the same time criticized for his character, always tied to a “Savona that counts”, a few years ago he had moved heaven and earth – he had an excellent relationship with the former health councilor Claudio Montaldo – to be the head of the emergency room at San Martino when the general manager was Mauro Barabino. He had also signed up for at least one competition for emergency director and, according to rumors at the time, he was supported by some hospital colleagues, but he was not seen well by the University and the San Martino world, starting from the medical and medical unions . Manager Barabino didn’t see Lerza well and on more than one occasion he said “As long as I’m there Lerza won’t come to San Martino”. A curiosity: on the banks of the Letimbro there was a rumor that Lerza had even thought of a collection among the white coats of San Paolo: a fund to be used to denounce journalists who wrote against the emergency room in Savona. A joke or an idea? The doctor first confirmed and then denied. The new head of the emergency room, until the appointment of the new director, is Grazia Guiddochosen by the general director Michele Orlando: he has worked on the front line for years and has an excellent relationship with his colleagues.