Genoa – They are called Anna and Andrew and they are the parents of little Alessandro, the first child who saw the light after the readmission of the fathers to the ward.

“I thought I had to leave after spending a few minutes next to Anna after the birth – he says – then they told me I could stay. And it was an immense joy”.

And she: “In the ward I followed very well, but being together all three is even more beautiful. And little Alessandro somehow knew it: he had to be born earlier, he waited for the right moment to embrace us together ”.