It cannot be said that the game was over, but he was certainly destined to direct the Radiotherapy Department of Saint martinthen the appointment was frozen by the general management of the hospital. Even with a poorly concealed embarrassment when there was a hitch. Joseph Sanguinetigraduated in Genoa in 1988, with experience at the former Cancer Institute and in the United States, before making the big leap and becoming head of Radiotherapy of the Regina Elena National Cancer Institute in Romehad been sentenced by the capital’s court to six months in prison (suspended sentence) for private violence. At the center of the investigation was the competition for the appointment of a doctor. According to the judges, he abused “the role of president of the examination commission in order to be able to carry out a new competition procedure, he pressured Elisabetta Molfese to sign a formal renunciation of the position that would have been hers if the rankings were changed”. The contested facts refer to 2019 and the doctor had then decided to withdraw from the competition. Sanguineti was instead acquitted of the charge of extortion “because the fact does not exist” for other contested episodes. Apparently supported by some top and prominent figures of the San Martino hospital, he was, it seems, now certain of returning to Genoa, but at the last minute the hospital had to block everything. Now Radiotherapy, a very important structure for an IRCCS, continues to be led by Salvina Barra with the role of acting director: the specialist has gained great experience in leading the department and is highly esteemed by hospital and university colleagues. Many have suggested her nomination.

Anthony Birds

Scientific Director, Birds’ Extension Expires

What happens to the Saint martin with the scientific director? The neurologist Anthony Birds he concluded his mandate at the beginning of July and, as expected, he obtained a 40-day extension which expires in August, after which he will remain as acting director, a position he can cover on an extended basis since the general director has recently Marco Damonte Prioliin agreement with the rector Federico Delfinoappointed him director of the complex structure of Experimental Neuroscience. Uccelli, highly esteemed by the former president of the Region John Toti, has a good chance of being confirmed, but it won’t be short. In the meantime, his name has been insistently circulated as Delfino’s successor, whose mandate expires at the end of 2025, unless he decides to take on other roles in the meantime.