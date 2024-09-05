Straight

The worst team in the world, San Marino, beat Liechtenstein (1-0) on Thursday in the first round of the Nations League Group D and achieved its first victory after 20 years and 140 matches of waiting. With a solitary goal from Nicko Sensoli, San Marino ended the drought and achieved its first three points in the history of the Nations League, as well as its first victory in a competition and moved into first place in the group. Sensoli had not even been born the last time San Marino won, and there was a long wait until the final whistle with eight minutes of added time.

1 Edoardo Colombo, Alessandro Tosi, Dante Rossi, Giacomo Benvenuti, Michele Cevoli, Valli Casadei, Alessandro Golinucci (Michael Battistini, min. 62), Lorenzo Capicchioni, Nicola Nanni (Nicolas Giacopetti, min. 70), Nicko Sensoli and Andrea Contadini 0 Benjamin Büchel, Wieser, Göppel (Felix Oberwaditzer, min. 62), Niklas Beck, Emanuel Zünd, Hasler, Marcel Büchel, Wolfinger, Aaron Sele (Simon Lüchinger, min. 62), Ferhat Saglam and Fabio Notaro Goals 1-0 min. 52: Nicko Sensoli. Referee Andris Treimanis Yellow cards Hasler (min. 9), Michele Cevoli (min. 50), Michael Battistini (min. 87), Wieser (min. 90) and Dante Rossi (min. 96)

According to the latest update of the FIFA national team rankings, the two European teams are not lifting their heads. Liechtenstein was able to escape the bottom of the table, in 199th place with 835.83 points. San Marino, meanwhile, was unable to climb up and is at the bottom of the table, in 210th place with 739.64 points.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.