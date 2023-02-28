San Marino, Antonio Tiberi divides. The killed cat and the aftermath

From San Marino comes a story that is incredible but unfortunately it is true. A cycling champion bored decided to shoot from the window of his house and hit a cat killing him. Not only that, the feline belonged to a minister of the Republic and the case made even more noise. TO shoot – we read in the Corriere della Sera – it was a 21 year old boyAnthony Tiberissports champion, but not shooting: professional cyclistbronze at the European Championships 2018 and gold in the junior time trial at the 2019 World Cup; he took part in the Vuelta and the Giro di Lombardia. Tiberi is Italian but resident in San Marino since March 2022, attracted, like many other well-paid sportsmen (cyclists but also motorcycle riders such as Enea Bastianini and the Japanese Tatsuki Suzuki), by a preferential tax regime introduced at the end of 2020 by the current government with the law «atypical residences».

The cat killed by Tiberi – continues the Corriere – had been “adopted” by the Minister of Tourism and Post Office Federico Pedini Love yourself46 years old, former head of state. It was the minister himself who called the gendarmes that evening of June 21st. For Tiberi now the condemnationwill have to pay the minister 4 thousand € for damages. But very few have leaked out about the feline’s crime. However, they can already be seen two parties: That of the “all in all it was a joke» and that of «now let’s take away his residence». The cyclist-shooter had regularly purchased the rifle (depowered), a week before the crime. In San Marino the penal code punishes «with second-degree arrest or with a fine anyone who subjects animals to torment or torture. In Italy the penalties are even more severe. “Anyone who causes the death of an animal out of cruelty or without necessity is punished with the imprisonment from four months to two years“.

