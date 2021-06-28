The 49th Rally of San Marino, fourth proof of the Sparco Italian Rally Championship and valid for Italian Land Rally Championship, was dominated by Umberto Scandola is Guido D’Amore, on Hyundai i20 R5. The two dirt road specialists accumulated an advantage from the very first moment, which they then consolidated on the first lap of the time trial on Saturday, sold to the championship rival for two tests. Paolo Andreucci with the Skoda Fabia in the middle phase, resumed at the end of the second lap before flying to the top step of the podium for his third signature in the roll of honor of the San Marino Rally.

On the podium in San Marino Scandola preceded the crew Andolfi / Savoy up Škoda Fabia R5 is Bulacia / Der Ohannesian behind the wheel of the Škoda Fabia Evo

San Marino Rally 2021 classification ABSOLUTE TOP TEN

POS. CREW CAR TIME 1. SCANDOLA-D’AMORE Hyundai i20 R5 1: 00’06.9 2. ANDOLFI-SAVOIA Škoda Fabia R5 +30.6 3. BULACIA WILKINSON-DER OHANNESIAN Škoda Fabia Evo + 1’00.1 4. OLDRATI-DE GUIO Škoda Fabia R5 + 1’32.6 5. CECCOLI-BLONDE Škoda Fabia R5 + 1’38.8 6. MAZZOCCHI-GALLOTTI Škoda Fabia R5 + 2’00.3 7. ANDREUCCI-PINELLI Škoda Fabia R5 + 2’06.6 8. TONSO-BONATO Škoda Fabia R5 + 2’12.0 9. CAMPEDELLI-RAPPA Volkswagen Polo R5 + 2’31.2 10. MOLINARO-CAPOLONGO Citroën C3 R5 + 3’10.8

Highlight San Marino Rally 2021 VIDEO

San Marino Rally 2021, how it went

The San Marino Rally saw the fight between Scandola and Andreucci continued until the end but the Italian multiple champion paid off 2 ‘late to the time control on the repetition of the “Sestino”, giving the decisive advantage to the rival.

Umberto Scandola wins the 2021 San Marino Rally in a Hyundai I20 NG R5

It all happened on the special one, because the other rated rival for the final victory too Simone Campedelli, with Gianfranco Rappa on Volkswagen Polo R5, he stopped on trial after one drilling and restarted after replacing the tire.

The podium of the San Marino Rally 2021

As expected at the San Marino Rally the great protagonists of the overall classification were the crews of Italian Land Rally Championship.

San Marino Rally 2021, Two Wheel Drive results

The victory of the San Marino Rally in Italian Two Wheel Drive Championship is in the Italian Rally Junior she’s gone Roberto Daprà is Fabio Andrian to the color bearers of ACI Team Italy behind the wheel of the Ford Fiesta Rally 4.

Daprà took the lead in the ranking reserved for Under 27 from the second chrono on Saturday, when on “Macerata Feltria” brought the decisive overtaking on Mattia Vita (Ford Fiesta Rally 4).

Andrea and Giuseppe Nucita celebrate 3rd place at the San Marino Rally with the Peugeot 208 Rally4

Then he overtook himself when he also took the leadership of the Two Wheel Drive after the withdrawal of Jacopo Trevisani on the (Peugeot 208) on the PS5 “Land of San Marino”. When also Andrea Nucita, with his brother Joseph on Peugeot 208 Rally4, he detached a wheel in the middle of the race, the final success of the category went definitively in his hands.

The official Peugeot crew struggled not a little to take possession of the San Marino race and finished in third place, a position that allows them to return to the command of the general classification of the Italian Rally Championship.

Andrea Nucita and the Peugeot 208 Rally4 at the 2021 San Marino Rally

A race that started well with the victory of the first special stage on Friday but that on Saturday did not start in the best way, with Sicilians second in PS2 and even seventh in PS3, also due to a touched. But from PS5 onwards, the Nucita brothers didn’t miss a beat and took home 6 out of 9 special stages.

San Marino Rally 2021, Suzuki Rally Cup results

New triumph, even on the dirt road, for Simone Goldoni which takes away from San Marino the double victory in the Suzuki Rally Cup is in the Italian Championship R1.

The Aosta, on the Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid together with Alessandro Mattioda, he won all the tests until the end, including the Power Stage “Sestino” for the Suzuki single-make trophy. Points that confirm him as the absolute leader of both special rankings, tricolor and Japanese.

Simone Goldoni in a Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid at the San Marino Rally 2021

His car like that of Igor Iani is Nicola Puliani, confirm the quality of the hybrid car even on gravel roads. Another great performance for the very young man from Ossola who completes the Suzuki podium in front of the Trentino rider Roberto Pellé with Giulia Luraschi about version Sport 1.6 from Swift.

Photo Peugeot 208 Rally4 at the San Marino Rally

