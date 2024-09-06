Misano, the FP1 standings

AND Jorge Martin the fastest of all in the first free practice sessions of the 2024 San Marino GP weekend in Misano. The Spanish rider of the Ducati Pramac Racing team stopped the clocks at 1:31.707, beating his compatriot by just 37 thousandths Marc Márquez who, fresh from his triumph on the Aragon circuit, finished in second position.

In third place we find the KTM of Pol Espargarofollowed by the other Ducati Pramac of Franco MorbidelliThe 2021 world champion closes the top 5, Fabio Quartararoon the official Yamaha. Still a bit sore after the accident with Alex Marquez in the last GP, Francesco Bagnaia instead concluded the session with the eighth timejust under half a second off the top of the standings. His teammate Enea Bastianini is instead 13th on the second official Ducati. It is worth noting the absence of Joan Mir: the Spanish Honda HRC rider had to throw in the towel due to gastroenteritis. The next MotoGP event is at 15:00 today, Friday 6 September, with the session that will award the first ten places in tomorrow’s Q2.