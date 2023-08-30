Four games are enough in the semi-final series out of 7 against Big Mat Grosseto and Parma, who had Liddi in attack

For the fifth consecutive year, a record in its history, San Marino conquers the Italian Baseball Series also imposing itself in the fourth semi-final match against Big Mat Grosseto (5-2): it will find Bologna again (after two seasons), which away to Parma twice after the two home victories, exactly like the holders who had won the first two of the series out of 7 on the Titano. An acute opening and a strong finish are enough for the Italian champions. For Stefano Cappuccini’s nine, an exit from the playoffs with his head held high at the end of seven rounds in which he stood up to the outgoing tricolors of Doriano Bindi until the end. At the Jannella stadium in Grosseto, race-3 ended with a 4-2 comeback victory over the Big Mat.

Rain — The rain had forced the postponement of game 4 in Parma, where Bologna won game 3 1-0 on Monday evening. Match dominated by pitchers: two valid hits were enough for the Bolognese to defeat ParmaClima. A double by Albert in the third inning gave Paolini the only run. The performances of Contreras and DeLeon were not enough for Parma, author of eight strikeouts and none hits in the four innings launched. Molina from Bologna was the winning pitcher, saving Rivero. In game-4, the one without appeal for Parma, it ended 2-1 for Fortitudo: game decided in the seventh inning by the hit to the left of the second baseman Paolini who hit the run of the victory-qualification signed by Liberatore. In the last round of attack, Parma with 2 men on base and the star third baseman Alex Liddi in the box dreamed of overturning the match to keep the series open, but the ex Major's pop extinguished any hope of a comeback for the team by Saccardi.

So it ended with so many regrets for Parma, while Bolognava let loose the joy. Bologna turned out to be much more concrete not only in race-4 but throughout the series, Parma only has to complain about itself: the starter (although physically not at his best) Pablo Guillen did well, who kept the mount excellently for 6 rounds. Not even the pitcher was enough in an intense and tense match for the high stakes. In the fourth inning, a single by Gamberini ignites spirits, bringing Helder home, for the tying run, and subsequently causing the dismissal of Albert who, in an attempt to score the lead, slips colliding with Monello at home. After a few hot minutes, and a ball on Dobboletta's back, the match resumed.

From Sunday at 20.30 to the best of 7 matches for the tricolor between Bologna (home factor in the case of game 7) and San Marino: game 2 always in Bologna, game 3-4 and possibly 5 in San Marino on Thursday 7, Friday 8 and Saturday 9, possible races 6 and 7 on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 in Bologna. A year ago, Titan's team beat Parma in the final, who are waiting for their 11th Scudetto since 2010. San Marino is looking for a third consecutive title. Bologna's last title dates back to 2020.

August 30, 2023

