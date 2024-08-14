The eleventh edition of San Marino Comics is dressed in a central theme “Believe”, inspired by fundamental values ​​such as friendship and collaboration to face life’s challenges. Through an immersive experience, closely intertwined with “The Magical World of Oz” by Frank Baum, believing in oneself and in the strength of bonds is the leitmotif of the festival.

Organized this year by theSan Marino Comics Association and LEG Live Emotion Groupthe event presents itself with 12 themed areas that extend from the historic center to beyond the walls of the ancient Land of LibertyThe streets of San Marino, like the Emerald City, will be transformed during the three days of celebration scheduled for August 23-24-25.

For lovers of Comics, Manga, Comics and Cine-Comicsmany prominent names, starting with the author of the official poster Christian Cornia, professor at the International School of Comics in Reggio Emilia, who will hold an unmissable workshop dedicated in particular to the youngest. Great exclusive, directly from the legendary animated series “Sailor Moon” with the sensei animators Hisashi Kagawa and Ikuko Ito, who will create a drawing live that will be donated to the Pediatrics department of the San Marino Hospital. All enthusiasts will be able to admire their exhibition dedicated to the heroine “who dresses like a sailor”, entitled “Sailor Moon & Friends” in the Ridotto del Teatro Titano. The charismatic figure of Giovanni Zaccaria, better known as Zeth Castle, tireless presenter and popularizer, will ferry the public through the thousand nuances of the world of Comics and Cine-Comics. But not only that: the intriguing journey through the many activities dedicated to talking clouds will allow you to discover how comics and video games communicate with each other and how manga have changed and evolved over time.

At the Cable Car Cantonlots of content for fans of the Steampunk, Gothic and Vampire worldwith a rich program of activities: during the three days it will be possible to try out Steampunk accessories and enter the world made of steam and gears, take photo shoots in a themed setting and travel through time, always being able to count on the help of Steampunk Repair for urgent costume repairs, and maybe even be offered a good cup of tea.

Among the absolute novelties of this edition, in Piazzale Domus Plebis the area dedicated to four-legged friends, for the first time in a POP Culture festival, in collaboration with Marlù Gioielli, one of the most important companies in the sector. In this area of ​​the festival you can take pictures and relax with your furry friends, thanks to photographers and video makers available to take home an indelible memory: “Marlù invites each of us to always be close to our furry friends and to always carry them with us. It is essential to remember how precious animals are, how they enrich our lives and help us in difficult moments with their presence. This is the reason why Marlù was among the first jewelry brands to want to celebrate the deep bond that unites us to them with a special collection dedicated to furry friends, with jewelry designed to be shared and worn together with our pets.t”.

For those who want to board games, role-playing games and party gamesto have fun in a healthy and intelligent way, the new Table Game Area, set up at Unirsm Design, will boast the exceptional presence of Play On Tour, the itinerant gaming adventure of Play – Festival del Gioco, the largest Italian event entirely dedicated to gaming in all its forms. Play on Tour is an experience that celebrates diversity, sharing and the joy of gaming, transforming the festival spaces into places of connection and fun for all those who participate.

Don’t miss it the large eSports Area set up in Parking 6 in collaboration with QLASH, one of the most important companies in the sector in Italy, internationally recognized and continuously expanding in the world of competitive gaming. “Our main goal is to always work for the community“, said Luca Pagano, CEO and co-founder of QLASH, which stands out for its commitment to players and fans, as demonstrated by its involvement in Circuito Tormenta, the Italian amateur championship supported by Riot Games.

A dive into vintage for Videogames and Retrogames lovers, to whom the area in the Giardino dei Liburni is dedicatedwhere for the first time there will be a commercial section related to this sector, with material, clothing and accessories related to the world of the most famous video games in the world. You absolutely have to try the thrill of playing in the Arcade Cabinets and Consoles: StreetFighters, Pacman, Puzzle Bobble and many other titles. Incredible giant Nes stations, GameBoy, and 4-player challenges on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. All games are freeplay with free entry. But the challenges don’t end there: always in the shade of the trees of the Giardino dei Liburni, in collaboration with the Ludoteca Pologico you can test your dexterity in fifteen stations dedicated to Maxi-Games, free and for all ages.

A thrilling novelty It’s the Horror Zone with the “Toxic Train” in the Train Gallery: a one-of-a-kind adventure, located in the suggestive “Montale” Gallery, a disused railway tunnel. An intense and unforgettable experience that combines the art of fear with a literally “screaming” location, offering visitors an exciting journey into the heart of terror.

After last year’s success with Alice in Wonderland, this edition will see Contrada Santa Croce becomes the path of yellow bricks that leads to the Emerald City with the Experience Area “The Story of the Wizard of Oz”. It will be wonderful to meet Dorothy, the Cowardly Lion, the Scarecrow and the Tin Man up close, pet the little dog Toto and try to escape from the Wicked Witch of the West.

Another new path will appear at Palazzo Graziani, transformed for the occasion into the most famous School of Magic and Witchcraft in the worldwith the Experience Area “Potterland and the Gifts of Magic”, including potions lessons and a school of spells that will help defeat evil.

A real one Medieval-Fantasy Village will rise in the Ex Pattinaggio area thanks to Battle for Vilegisthe largest live role-playing game event in Italy, which will offer a full immersion in the fantasy-medieval world of Vilegis. Barbarians, sorcerers, adventurers, battles, duels, intrigues and even knights, sword challenges and ancient games, LARP and much more in the project created by the creators of the Battle for Vilegis format and the Squadra dei Falchi di Gradara.

The legendary atmospheres of Sergio Leone’s “Spaghetti Western” films will characterize the Wild West Village in Piazza Sant’Agata which will be transformed into an open-air movie set, with hilarious brawls and shootouts with drunken cowboys and Mexicans and stuntmen ready to revive the legendary years of the old west.

Another “new entry” of this edition will be the Movie Zone In Liberty Squarewith screenings and meetings on Cinema: thanks to the prestigious collaboration with Echo Group and the work of the curators, preview content and many anecdotes related to the world of the seventh art will be available.

There will be three locations dedicated to the meetings planned with the festival guests, who will alternate at the Teatro Titano, on the Main Stage and in Piazza della Libertà. Among the names, the legends of Italian comedy Gigi and Andrea, the PanPers duo directly from the TV show Colorado, the young and talented Japanese-Brescia stand-up comedian Yoko Yamada, the influencer Kenta Suzuki and the queen of TV commercials Gisella Cozzo.

Still on the subject of meetings, the Narrative & Fantasy Area will offer exceptional events. Roberto Genovesi, director of Rai Libri and artistic director of Cartoons On The Bay will present his latest book “Il rietitore di angeli” published by Newton Compton at the Teatro Titano. On the same stage, the legendary Riccardo Zara and Guiomar Serina of the historic group “I Cavalieri del Re” will talk about their official biography “I Cavalieri del Re – La Vera Storia”, published by Nippon Shock Edizioni, together with the curator Germano Massenzio, with the special participation of the journalist Fabrizio Basso of Sky TG24.

Promises three days of 360° music on the Main Stage, located in Campo Bruno Reffi. This edition wanted to experiment by putting the audience at the center, not only as a spectator, but also as part of the shows. In this perspective, “Vice is nice” arrives, a dive into Miami in 1984, with soul, rock, punk, funky, house music, together with dancers, musicians, DJs, and “Mai dire Goku”, not just a concert but a live experience in the world of cartoons. Animeniacs Corp, fresh from Italia’s Got Talent, will give the audience their “Neverland”, a musical linked to the world of Disney. Lots of metal-key sympathy with Pigspeed and all the energy of the theme songs from the 90s-2000s with Mr Cartoon.

In addition to the traditional Cosplay parades and Cosplay Contest in collaboration with Epicos, all the industry associations will join together in the mega parade on Saturday, which will color the Historic Center. Also noteworthy is the first European outing at San Marino Comics of the very nice Italian Turtles on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Ninja Turtles. Another consolidated event will be the one with K-Pop which will once again involve the many followers of one of the trendiest cultural phenomena of recent years.

To be underlined the new Flash Pass, a bracelet that will reduce waiting times to visit the festival areas by acting as a “Skip the Line” and will offer priority access to the Campo Bruno Reffi performance area by 8.30 pm for entry to the evening concerts. It will be possible to purchase it at the Info Points every day from 10.00 to 19.00 at a cost of €5.00 in a limited number of 2,000 per day.

FESTIVAL HOURS

Festival Opening: Friday 23rd August at 9pm on the Mainstage of Campo Bruno Reffi

Friday 23rd August: Exhibition Area from 10.00 to 21.00 – Main Stage closes 01.00

Saturday 24th August: Exhibition Area from 10.00 to 21.00 – Main Stage closes 01.00

Sunday 25th August: Exhibition Area from 10.00 to 20.00 – Main Stage closes at 20.00