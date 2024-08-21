On August 23, 2024, the curtain rises on the eleventh edition of San Marino Comics, the annual event that transforms the ancient Land of the Free into an open-air stage for pop culture. This year, the festival, organized by the San Marino Comics Association and LEG Live Emotion Grouppromises an even richer and more varied experience.

The opening ceremony will be held on the Main Stage at 9pm, preceded by the inauguration of the “Sailor Moon & Friends” exhibition at the Teatro Titanoa tribute to the iconic series that has marked generations. The entire program is available for consultation on the official website of the festival. This year’s slogan, “Believe”, inspired by Frank Baum’s “The Wizarding World of Oz”, invites visitors to walk along the avenue of golden bricks, exploring 12 themed areas. From the Cable Car Canton, dedicated to fans of Steampunk, Gothic and Vampires, to the new Pet & Friends Area, the festival embraces a variety of passions.

The program for the opening day of the festival, Friday 23 Augustprovides a crackling start in the three locations dedicated to shows and meetings. On the Main Stage of Campo Bruno Reffi, the event will start at 3:00 pm with the format “Guess the song”, followed by Karaoke Cartoon at 4:00 pm and the debate on mangaverse: generations of manga compared with Zeth Castle at 5:00 pm. Laughter with the Comedy Talk by the Japanese-Brescian Yoko Yamada at 6:00 pm and then on to the music with the Metal Rock Cartoon by Pig Speed ​​at 7:00 pm.

At 8.00 pm Mr Cartoon arrives with the most loved theme songs of the 90s-2000s. At 9.00 pm, again on the Main Stage, the Inauguration Ceremony will be held, in the presence of the State authorities and the top management of the organizationwhich will officially open the festival and launch the interactive show “Mai dire Goku Cartoon Live Experience & Dj Set” at 9.15pm which will also involve the public.

The dance will open on the “Talk & Show” stage at the Titano Theatre at 4pm with the poster author Christian Cornia and his workshop that will tell the story of the transition from tables to animation, followed at 5pm by the well-known Japanese influencer Kenta Suzuki who will tell his story to the public. Great anticipation for the Sailor Moon animator sensei Hisashi Kagawa and Ikuko Ito, who will be interviewed at 18.00 by Zeth Castle and Edoardo Serino.

At 6.30 pm, in the Ridotto of the Teatro Titano, inauguration of the exhibition “Sailor Moon & Friends” dedicated to the beautiful warrior who dresses like a sailor. The “Movie & Show” stage in Piazza della Libertà will come alive from 3:00 pm with the Soft Cosplay Contest by Epicos. At 4:00 pm, at the same time as Netflix, together with sensei Kagawa and Ito and the Sailor Moon Guardians cosplay group, presentation of the film Sailor Moon Cosmos. At 6:00 pm, a meeting between nerd culture, cinema and TV in the company of Antonio “Itomi” Moro, moderated by Andrea Bedeschi.

Worth mentioning is the new Flash Pass, a bracelet that will allow you to reduce waiting times to visit the festival areas by acting as a “Skip the Line” and will offer priority access to the Campo Bruno Reffi entertainment area by 8:30 p.m. for entry to the evening concerts. It will be possible to purchase it at the Info Points every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at a cost of €5.00 in a limited number of 2,000 per day.