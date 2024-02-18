Billboard confirmed! The San Marcos Fair 2024 made official the artists billboard that will be present in this new edition that promises to delight the attending public. The presence of international artists is confirmed, being one of the great attractions of this event considered one of the most important in the Aztec country. The fair is scheduled to start next Friday, April 12 and will end on May 5, 2024.

Julión Álvarez, Christian Nodal, Gloria Trevi, Grupo Frontera and Ruled Forceare some names of the artists and groups that will be present at the San Marcos Fair 2024. The announced billboard will seek to offer the best experience to attendees who have different musical preferences. Find out the price of tickets and how to purchase them at Mexico.

San Marcos Fair 2024: which artists will perform and on what dates?

The artists who will be at the San Marcos Fair 2024 They will perform their presentations on up to two dates, so there are more possibilities for the public who wants to attend for a specific artist.

Julian Alvarez -April 12 and 13

-April 12 and 13 Alfredo Olivas -April 14th

-April 14th Dieras jumps -April 15

-April 15 Carin Leon -April 16 and 17

-April 16 and 17 Maria Jose -April 18th

-April 18th Emmanuel and Mijares -April 19th

-April 19th Junior H -April 20th

-April 20th Luis R. Conriquez -April, the 21st

-April, the 21st Rough -April 22

-April 22 Yuridia -April 23rd

-April 23rd Ruled Force -April 24

-April 24 Border Group -April 25th

-April 25th Alejandro and Alex Fernandez -April 26 and 27

-April 26 and 27 Gabito Ballesteros and Tito Double P -28th of April

-28th of April Christian Nodal -28th of April

-28th of April Duel -April 29

-April 29 Gloria Trevi -April 30th

-April 30th Carlos Rivera -May 1

-May 1 MS band -May 2

-May 2 Remmy Valenzuela -May 3

-May 3 Natanael Cano -May 4th

-May 4th Chuy Lizárraga-May 5th.

Billboard of artists who will be presented at FNSM 2024. Photo: Palenque de la Feria de San Marcos Aguascalientes

How to buy tickets for the San Marcos Fair 2024?

The sale of tickets for the San Marcos Fair 2024 It started on Monday, February 12 of this year. Likewise, they can be acquired through Boletoya or on the official website of the FNSM 2024. It should be noted that each presentation will have an individual cost, which will be very separate from the entrance fee to the fair..

What are the ticket prices for the 2024 San Marcos Fair?

The San Marcos Fair 2024 It will have four areas for the presentations of the artists that make up this year's billboard: stands, silver, gold and VIP. Prices range from 400 to 4,500 Mexican pesosdepending on the artist or group.

Ticket prices for the FNSM 2024. Photo: Palenque of the San Marcos Fair Aguascalientes

Where will the San Marcos Fair 2024 be held?

The San Marcos Fair 2024 will take place in the city of Aguas Calientes, Mexico. He Fairgrounds It will accommodate the public who come to see their favorite artists. Furthermore, this venue is located in a central area of ​​the city and offers a wide variety of facilities.

