Edinor (a subsidiary of Petronor) has begun today the installation of photovoltaic panels on the roof of San Mamés, which will make the stadium the first solar energy community in LaLiga. Emiliano López Atxurra, president of Petronor, and Aitor Elizegi, Athletic’s chief executive, were present at the launch of the project, which involves an investment of 150,000 euros and has started with the placement of the first 12 photovoltaic panels.

In total, it will have 300 solar equipment with a power of 100kW, which will reduce the electricity bill of users by 25 percent. Likewise, the initiative will also prevent the emission of 425 tons of COtwo annually, the equivalent of planting 1,600 trees around the stadium that absorb this gas for 25 years.

The energy communities of Edinor, called TEK (Tokiko Energia Komunitatea), allow the generation, consumption and sharing of sustainable, economic and km 0 energy. The TEK generates 25 percent of the electrical energy consumed annually by 200 neighbors, while 75 The remaining percent buys it from companies of their choice that generate clean energy. In addition, it acts as a local tractor, since the installation of photovoltaic systems and their maintenance is carried out mainly with local suppliers.

In this scenario, TEK Athletic was created with the aim of bringing clean energy generated in San Mamés to the rojiblanca fans, wherever they may be. Therefore, although the Edinor model is aimed at homes within a radius of 500 meters, it is also open to all people who, not living so close, want to access renewable energy, so that they can do so at the best price through a purchase joint.

On the other hand, Athletic and IKEA have forged an alliance to work hand in hand on strategic projects related to the well-being and health of teams, through the design of new smart and functional spaces in Lezama’s sports facilities. Specifically, this agreement includes two areas of action. Initially, IKEA will participate in the development of the Smart Nutrition Lab project, designing the nutrition laboratory that will be installed in the dining room of the recently opened first team building.

Athletic will have the knowledge of the company for the equipment of the 30 rooms of the new residence of the quarry, which will see the light this summer. The agreement has been initialed by David Cajal, director of IKEA Barakaldo, and Aitor Elizegi, rojiblanco president.

As part of this strategic collaboration, IKEA will offer functional solutions for different spaces in the first team dining room, such as the coffee area, quick meetings and waiting, and the Smart Nutrition Lab, where nutrition will be experimented on.

As for the new residence, he will be in charge of an interior design project for the 30 rooms and will apply all his knowledge about comfort, rest and quality of sleep. This project begins with the implementation of a preliminary investigation of the needs of the homegrown players through the team of coaches, nutritionists, psychologists, teachers and tutors appointed by Athletic Club, in collaboration with the entity’s Innovation team. Also, the players will be involved in this process.

Aitor Elizegi valued the agreement: “IKEA and Athletic come together in this century, they are 50 years of Lezama, 80 of the company. They are two projects that believe in young talent, in comprehensive protection. Looking to the future, having a responsibility project. We believe that the quarry can advance protected and accompanied. IKEA and Athletic have come together to advance in the present and future ”.

David Cajal explained: “We joined this project with great enthusiasm. Everyone has the right to a real home, including the youth players who arrive at the residence loaded with dreams. Our goal is to design a space so that your day-to-day life is better, applying our knowledge about the perfect room for rest, order and organization, as well as elements that facilitate a more sustainable and healthy life. Furthermore, this collaboration gives us the opportunity to learn and innovate in order to continue improving life at home ”.