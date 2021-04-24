After having received and won Eibar (5-0) and Huesca (2-0) at the Wanda Metropolitano, the Athletic of Madrid faces from this Sunday in San Mamés the first of their three consecutive away games until the Camp Nou, on May 8. With Martínez Valero in between and with the obligation for the rojiblanco team not to puncture against Athletic and later Elche before their decisive duel in the fight for the title against Barça.

Atlético should take advantage of Athletic’s depression to continue adding three at a time, although Diego Pablo Simeone he awaits “a very competitive rival, prepared to give his best, as he has always done” who has faced the colchoneros. With the Argentine coach on the bench, Atlético has already faced Athletic 21 times, with 16 victories, three draws and only two defeats for the aspiring League, who after overcoming his game crisis and results has experienced an improvement, despite to the absences of Luis Suárez, Joao Félix and Thomas Lemar. «Except for Giménez (sanctioned), we will be everything. I have a clear idea of ​​the meeting. It remains to place the names and see how to start, but I am looking to win the game, “said Simeone this Saturday when asked if any of them had the possibility of reappearing in the eleven in San Mamés.

After the triplet formed by Marcos Llorente, Angel strap and Yannick Carrasco has become decisive in recent duels, apart from the midfield duo formed by Herrera and Koke, Atlético’s coach could repeat the starting team, as he did for the first time in this league on Thursday against Huesca. Athletic, on the other hand, although it recovers Iñigo Martínez and Capa after their sanction, will not be able to count on the long-term injured Munain and Yuri and their coach acknowledges that “it is difficult to get a grip on Atlético, super balanced and super efficient in the areas.”

“The one with the most successes will be the one who enjoys the victory,” predicts Marcelino García Toral, aware that to surprise the favorite, Athletic will have to be “a very consistent team.” At the expense of whether Simeone begins to enter Bilbao Luis Suárez and Joao Félix, the greatest visitor danger lies in three players who are going through a fantastic moment: Correa (three goals in the last two games), Llorente (two goals and two assists) and Carrasco (two goals and as many scoring passes).