Barça reclined in the San Mamés cathedral and Athletic won the Cup classic by insistence. Xavi’s message that sounds so good in the press room does not reach the pitch and the players do not stop tumbling in the different competitions, also eliminated from the tournament of which they are still champions due to the 0-4 endorsed precisely to Athletic. The loss of the azulgrana team, disfigured and depersonalized, has not stopped to the same extent that Athletic’s identity has been affirmed. The script announced an Atletico victory from a set piece and Barça agreed as they had already accepted the defeat against Madrid.

3 Julen Agirrezabala, Yuri (Balenziaga, min. 90), Daniel Vivian, Íñigo Martínez, De Marcos (Lekue, min. 105), Nico Williams (Oier Zarraga, min. 109), Vesga (Peru Nolaskoain, min. 116), Muniain , Dani García, Raúl García (Berenguer, min. 78) and O. Sancet (Williams, min. 51) two Ter Stegen, Alba, Ronald Araújo, Piqué, Alves, Busquets, Pedri (Braithwaite, min. 107), Pablo Páez Gavira (Frenkie De Jong, min. 60), Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Nico González, min. 45), Ferrán Torres and Ferrán Jutglà (Ansu Fati, min. 60) goals 1-0 min. 1: Muniain. 1-1 min. 19: Ferran Torres. 2-1 min. 85: Inigo Martinez. 2-2 min. 92: Pedro. 3-2 min. 105: Muniain. Yellow cards Dani García (min. 29), Piqué (min. 75), Pedri (min. 96), Frenkie De Jong (min. 103), De Marcos (min. 103), Alba (min. 104), Williams (min. 104). 118) and Muniain (min. 119) See also The 1x1 of the Barça players in their 3-2 defeat against Athletic Club

Barça came out so pale and quiet that shortly after taking off the center they took an exquisite goal from Muniain. Nico Williams overwhelmed Alba in a prodigious run and his center was controlled and tempered by the Athletic captain. Muniain’s thread was so delicious that the ball slipped in slow motion through Ter Stegen’s left squad. The waves of Athletic left Barça offside. The sides did not close, the media lost the ball and there was no news of the forwards, the azulgrana inferior in individual duels, swept away by the powerful Athletic.

Alba did not stop grumbling in the defense of his side until he crossed the midfield and associated himself with Gavi and Busquets so that the leather ended at the feet of Ferran. The attacker took off an extraordinary shot, curved like Muniain’s. The midfielders synchronized with the forwards in the only moment of calm for Barça. The azulgrana repeatedly slipped in a match without command and focused on Nico’s ability to overwhelm Alba. There was no one to throw the pass line in the imprecise Barça, squeezed by Athletic.

The pressure was imposed on possession in a physical and revolutionary duel, too fast for the delicate Pedri. Nobody was following the player from Tenerife after trying to stop the game with an exquisite turn that ended with a foul by Athletic. The rojiblanca charge continued at such a high rate that the Barça center-backs were stunned while Alves apologized for his continuous delivery failures and Ter Stegen put his feet and hands on every corner kick and Athletic free kick. He did not know how to defend Barça, disorganized and run over by a fierce Athletic, and there was no record of any Barça play other than Ferran’s goal.

A medium for a point

Xavi had to correct himself after his line-up was unsuccessful with the exception of Ter Stegen. He removed a forward to beat a midfielder and be able to contain better: Abde was replaced by Nico. Marcelino, on the other hand, was always happy with his formation despite the fact that he changed half the team compared to the one in the Super Cup final. In the absence of Iñaki Williams, the phenomenon was his brother Nico, until Sancet was injured. The changes, in any case, always result in the intensity and power of the team and also in their lack of goal regardless of whether they play in the League or the Cup. The azulgrana survived due to Athletic’s lack of aim.

The Basques played into space and the Barcelona players at the foot while Ferran did not stop moving to spot a filtered pass that would allow him to repeat the 1-1 shot. There was also no more finisher until Ansu came on because Memphis is injured and Dembélé was urged to leave the Camp Nou. Barça was more a spectator than a protagonist in a restless stadium like San Mamés.

Athletic was more impatient than tired, unhinged for not understanding how he could not win a game that he had so frank, while Barça did not say a peep, without knowing if he was waiting for extra time or penalties, delivered to San Mamés. It was enough to see Alba’s kick into the air with Alves on the lookout at the launch of a free kick to express Barça’s bewilderment, discontinuous and erratic, finally knocked down by fits and starts in a free kick by Iñigo Martínez. No one doubted the local victory, least of all after a disallowed goal against Berenguer, except for Pedri, who sealed his 13th extra time with a left footed shot after two failed crosses from Alba and Alves.

Nothing changed in added time, Athletic tireless and Barça demoralized after Ansu’s injury and Pedri’s collapse. In such a cup match, because it was intense, vibrant and long, there was no lack of VAR, which the referee consulted to award a penalty for Alba’s hand. Muniain, imposing, signed the victory against a Barça so dilapidated that they did not stop losing players to the point that Ter Stegen also gave in. The Barça champion fell to pieces before the roar of San Mamés.

